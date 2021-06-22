Politics
Stanley Johnson criticizes his son Boriss’ controversial planning reforms
Boris Johnson’s woes over his government’s controversial planning reforms escalated after being criticized by his own father.
Stanley Johnson warned the proposals could undermine ministers’ efforts to protect nature.
In a separate development, two Tory MPs rebelled to vote with Labor and against the changes in a non-binding vote in the House of Commons.
Senior Tories on Friday warned the Prime Minister to change course on his plans or face further defeats in the southern seats, after the parties were defeated in the Chesham and Amersham by-elections.
Two former firms, Damian Green and David Davis, told The Independent that the reforms would allow developers to flout local communities because they demanded an urgent rethink.
Ahead of the vote, Mr Johnson’s father told Times Radio: “I think we need to be extremely careful before pushing through planning reforms, which themselves can serve to undermine the very basis of our protection programs. of nature.”
He added: “We argue that the protection of nature, biodiversity, is of extreme importance now. Not only of importance in itself, but of importance as a means of achieving the climate change goals that we have. all talked about, which concerned to sign, hopefully, at the Glasgow conference. So it is extremely important that these things receive the weight they need to be properly given. And I am not convinced that to tell the board to Horsham District: Yeah, you have to build or whatever, giving them no wiggle room, that’s the way to go. “
Shadow housing secretary Steve Reed had challenged Conservative MPs opposed to reforms to “put your money where your mouth is.”
In the end, two rebelled, Anne Marie Morris, the MP for Newton Abbot, and William Wragg, who represents Hazel Grove, in Greater Manchester. Conservative MPs should abstain.
Over the weekend, Robert Buckland, the justice secretary, said the plans had been “misinterpreted” and that “at no time was this proposal intended to suddenly and indiscriminately shatter the campaign. “.
In a debate in the House of Commons ahead of the vote, Labor argued that the changes were “reimbursing” Conservative Party donors in the housing sector and “selling” communities.
In December, the government said it remained committed to building 300,000 new homes per year in England.
Mr. Reed highlighted concerns about the rights of communities to oppose planning requests.
He told MPs: “It’s fair to say that the Tories’ planning reforms aren’t popular with voters – and just because voters are Nimbys (not in my backyard) doesn’t mean ministers love it. rather, mark them offensively – but because residents rightly want and deserve a say in how their own neighborhoods are developed.
Housing Minister Christopher Pincher said the reforms would bring a cumbersome paper system into the digital age.
The current system was not fast enough, it is not coherent, neither clear, nor engaging enough, he said.
He added that the proposals would not diminish the ability of local communities to participate in the planning process. Rather, they are designed to give communities more, not less, a say through better information, easier ways to participate and most importantly with a clearer voice when it can make a real difference.
