Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accuses women’s clothing of increasing rape in countries





AP Images

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under fire again after suggesting that women’s clothing was to blame for the growing number of rape cases in the country.

Khan made the comments during a recent interview with Axios on HBO, the clip in question having been widely shared and criticized by journalists and activists.

Official statistics show that at least 11 cases of rape are reported in Pakistan every day, with more than 22,000 cases reported to police in the past six years.

When asked by interviewer Jonathan Swan whether or not he believed that women’s clothing was a factor in rape cases, Khan replied:

If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. I mean it’s common sense.

Swan then rephrased the question, asking Khan if the clothes were really going to cause acts of sexual violence.

It depends on the society you live in. [] If in a society people haven’t seen this kind of thing, it will have an impact. [on them]. Growing up in a society like yours, maybe it won’t affect you. This cultural imperialism Everything that is in our culture must be acceptable to everyone.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Khan has made regressive comments about rape. In April, human rights groups branded Khan a rape apologist after advising women to cover themselves up so as not to tempt rapists.

In a TV interview at the time, Khan said:

In any society where vulgarity is prevalent, there are consequences.

According to the most recent Thomson Reuters Foundation survey, Pakistan is ranked sixth most dangerous place on earth for women.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and want to speak to someone with confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales Hotline on 0808 802 9999 between 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. 9:30 p.m. daily . Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free of charge on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organization on its website or on its free hotline 0808 800 5005, open from 9 am to 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:20 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10 am-2pm on Saturday.

