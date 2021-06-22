Indonesia Covid-19 Cases Rise, Government Announces New Restrictions But Ignores Calls For Large-Scale Lockdown, SE Asia News & Top Stories

JAKARTA – Covid-19 infections continued to skyrocket in Indonesia, with the country recording the largest daily increase in cases since the start of the pandemic on Monday, June 21, prompting the government to announce tighter restrictions , but only in the hardest hit areas for two weeks.

He ignored calls from doctors and regional leaders for a full-scale lockdown to deal with the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Official figures showed the country recorded 14,536 new infections on Monday, bringing the total number of cases past the two million mark, with nearly 55,000 deaths among a population of nearly 270 million.

The rise in the number of cases has also been blamed on people ignoring a government ban on travel across the sprawling archipelago during the recent Ramadan holiday.

“It is starting to rise to the surface, like a time bomb,” said Windhu Purnomo, an epidemiologist at the Indonesian University of Airlangga, quoted by the French news agency AFP.

“This is just the start. Depending on how things are run, we could end up with a major explosion like in India,” he added.

Health facilities are already stretched to the limit, especially in the most populous regions such as Jakarta, the capital, and the province of West Java which has recorded a hospital bed occupancy rate (BOR) of 90%. Many other regencies and towns reported a BOR of 70 percent.

Indonesia has so far adopted a color-coded lockdown regime, with areas affected by more infections being labeled red zones and subject to tighter restrictions. Those with fewer cases of Covid-19 are labeled orange and yellow.

Refraining from taking any drastic measures, the Joko Widodo administration announced new restrictions in the red zones on Monday from Tuesday.

These require restaurants, cafes and shopping malls in areas with the highest infection rates to close earlier, before 8 p.m. Patrons will also be limited to 25% of the capacity of the establishments.

Three-quarters of those working in the non-essential sector must work from home and the others who take up their duties will have to do so in a phased manner.

Religious activities in all places of worship in the red zones will also be suspended and tourist attractions closed.

Many believe that the current color-coding system – widely described across the country as “micro-locks” – isn’t working well.

The governor of Yogyakarta province, Sultan Hamengkubuwono X, said last Friday that such localized lockdowns had proved unsatisfactory, stressing that a large-scale lockdown was needed to deal with the situation.



Indonesian Muslims keep their social distance as they pray at the Grand Mosque of Al Azhar in Jakarta on May 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS

The Jakarta-based health think tank, the Center for Indonesia’s Strategic Development Initiatives, and a group of volunteers, LaporCovid-19, have filed an open letter to President Widodo to enforce a large-scale lockdown and stricter enforcement of health protocols.

The open letter, which was supported by renowned epidemiologists including Dr Dicky Budiman of Griffith University and various civil society groups, urged Mr Widodo to put aside concerns about the economy, investments and infrastructure projects for the next three months.

“In recent days, we have witnessed a public health crisis of greater magnitude than the one we experienced several months ago. The situation we are facing now will worsen in the coming days. “, indicates the letter.

The letter said the government had been relatively slow to anticipate the increasing spread of new variants from other countries, adding that its management efforts had been sporadic and not optimal.

Like other developing countries affected by the pandemic, state finances in Indonesia have been constrained by declining tax revenues as businesses reeling from weakening consumer demand.

Drastic measures such as a large-scale foreclosure will need to be accompanied by expensive social assistance and food distribution for the poor in order to maintain social stability.

Responding to a media question on the suggestion of health first, economy second, Health Minister Budi Sadikin said at a press briefing on Monday that the president had always insisted on both.

Quoting the president, he said: “The two are linked. We need to address the health issue before we focus on the economy.

“The president’s directive was to focus not only on the downstream – treating infected people – but also upstream – ensuring that healthy people are not infected,” Budi added. .

Commenting on mounting pressures on healthcare facilities in Jakarta, Mr Budi said the capital had 37,456 hospital beds, of which 17,752, or 47%, were reserved for Covid-19. Almost 90 percent of these reserved beds were occupied on Monday.

Mr Budi said the government could increase the quota for Covid-19 beds to 50%.