Imran Khan fierce for not having condemned the “grotesque” genocide in China “It’s on YOUR border! “| World | New





Imran Khan grilled over his stance on Muslim Uyghurs in China

There are growing reports of serious violations against Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region of northwest China. Activists have claimed that more than a million Uyghurs and other Turkish Muslims are being held in camps, some of them being abused or subjected to forced labor. China has furiously denied the charges and described the camps as vocational training centers to combat religious extremism.

But Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan got embroiled in a furious row over the issue after clashing with an American journalist in a TV interview.

Jonathan Swan, reporter for the American news site Axios, asked the Pakistani leader why he felt the need to write an open letter to Muslim states, calling on them to unite against Islamophobia, especially in the West.

Mr. Khan replied: “The problem is that there is a big communication gap between the Islamic world and Western societies which arose after September 11th.

“When you talk about Islamic terrorism, the common man in the West thinks that there is something in Islam that leads to terrorism or that Islam causes radicalism.

Imran Khan has been savage after failing to condemn the genocide of Uyghur Muslims in western China (Image: Axios / HBO)

“After September 11, when a terrorist attack took place involving a Muslim, all 1.3 billion Muslims began to become targets.”

However, the interview quickly ignited when Mr Swan asked the prime minister about the imprisonment of more Uyghur Muslims in “re-education camps”.

He added, “The Chinese government has tortured Muslims, forcibly sterilized them, and also punished Muslims for fasting, praying and even giving Muslim names to their children.

“Mr. Prime Minister, why do you speak so openly about Islamophobia in Europe and the United States, but completely silent on the genocide of Muslims in West China? “

The Pakistani prime minister was asked about the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in western China (Image: Axios / HBO)

Mr. Khan began: “What our conversations have been with the Chinese, they say hasn’t been the case,” before Mr. Swan replied, “The evidence is just overwhelming!”

The Pakistani prime minister then appeared to try to defend China and congratulate himself on the positive impact the country has had on his country.

He continued, “Whatever problems we have with the Chinese, we talk to them behind closed doors.

“China has been one of our greatest friends during one of our most difficult times.

Imran Khan said that “China has been one of our greatest friends in one of our most difficult times” (Image: Axios / HBO)

“When we were really in trouble and our economy was in trouble, China came to our rescue.

“We respect who they are, and whatever problems we have, we speak behind closed doors.

“How come this is such a big deal in the western world? Compared to what could happen with the Uyghurs, 100,000 Kashmires have been killed.

“There are 800,000 Indian soldiers who … it is an open prison in Kashmir … nine million Kashmiris have been placed there.

“Why is that not a problem? I think this is hypocrisy! “

Mr Swan replied, “China has been a huge partner for you, but doesn’t that make you sick, you have to shut up because of all that money they are investing in Pakistan?

Jonathan Swan erupted in fury at the responses given by Imran Khan (Image: Axios / HBO)

Mr Khan replied: “I look around the world, what is happening in Palestine, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan

“Am I going to start talking about everything?”

“I am focusing on what is happening in my country, at my border.”

This sparked a furious response from Mr. Swan, who raged: “It’s at your border!”

Mr Khan continued: “100,000 Kashmiris are dying. This worries me more because half of Kashmir is in Pakistan.”

The American journalist then declared: “This is a grotesquely important atrocity for human rights.

But the Pakistani prime minister hit back: “First, I’m not sure.

“Our conversations with the Chinese are not the picture.”

Mr. Swan concluded by asking if Mr. Khan was he not worried “in any way about the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang?”

The Pakistani leader refused to allow himself to be dragged further and simply replied: “Our discussions with the Chinese will always be behind closed doors.

