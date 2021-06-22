Judge dismisses allegations Donald Trump violated protestors’ civil rights by cleaning up park





A federal judge has dismissed the majority of claims that protesters were forcibly removed from a Washington park, before then-President Donald Trump went to a nearby church for a photoshoot, their civil rights being violated.

Key points: The judge dismissed the complaints against the then attorney general and other federal officials. He allowed the complaints against two police services to continue. Civil rights group representing protesters said decision sets “extremely dangerous precedent”

SHU District Judge Dabney Friedrich said Monday allegations in the trial, which alleged that Mr. Trump and then Attorney General William Barr conspired to violate the rights of protesters in June last, were speculative.

Judge Friedrich said it was premature for the court to conclude whether the actions of law enforcement officers were justified.

He dismissed the complaints against Mr Barr and other federal officials, including acting USPark police chief Gregory Monahan, believing there was insufficient evidence to prove he there was an agreement or plan to violate the rights of protesters.

The judge also said the law grants them immunity in civil litigation.

In a 51-page decision, the judge allowed the claims against the Metropolitan Police Department and the Arlington Police Department, their officers having been involved in the park clean-up to continue.

Earlier this month, an internal government investigation found that the decision to forcibly evict the protesters was not influenced by Mr. Trump’s plan to hold a photo op at the same location.

Shortly after the protesters were evicted, Donald Trump and officials marched on St John’s Church for a photoshoot.

The trial stems from one of the most publicized moments of the Trump presidency, when federal and local law enforcement officials aggressively forced a group of largely peaceful protesters back from Lafayette Square outside the House White.

Authorities fired smoke bombs and pepper balls to disperse the group.

Officers were also seen pushing protesters and journalists as they pushed back the crowds.

Mr Barr said he met with other law enforcement officials earlier today to discuss a plan to expand the security perimeter around the White House to protect federal agents. He intervened after days of unrest in Washington following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

Investigation at Lafayette Park

The investigation reveals no political interference in the decision to expel the protesters ahead of Trump’s photoshoot.

Read more

After the crowd was forcibly dispersed, Mr. Trump, followed by an entourage of his most senior associates, including Mr. Barr, as well as Secret Service agents and reporters, went to St. John, a historic building where every president prayed that had been damaged a day earlier. in a protest fire.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Black Lives Matter DC group and individual protesters who were represented by the DC ACLU, the Washington Lawyers ‘Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the Arnold & Porter law firm.

In a statement, Arthur Ago, director of the criminal justice project at the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights under the Act, said the ruling set an “extremely dangerous precedent” and that former officials like Mr. Barr ” got away unscathed “. .

“We will always stand up for the rights of those who demonstrate peacefully for racial justice, and this decision sends the wrong message to police accountability efforts when it is needed most,” Ago said.

