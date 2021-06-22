Prime Minister Boris Johnson today paid tribute to NHS staff and volunteers for their role in administering more than 40,000 jabs at the StoneX Stadium Vaccination Center.

Mr Johnson visited the Saracens’ home, where the Olympic bar has been turned into a COVID-19 vaccination center run by the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.

Mr Johnson visited the center where he met the staff who helped set it up in April and who continue to work tirelessly to deliver around 1,000 jabs per day.

The Prime Minister spoke with clinical manager Janette Lezada, who showed him how to prepare a vaccine tray. He also met with volunteers from the Royal Free Charity, St. John Ambulance and Middlesex University, helping out at the center and speaking to members of the public in attendance for their jabs.

Julie Hamilton, head nurse of the Royal Free London group and head of the trusts vaccination program, greeted the Prime Minister at StoneX.

She said: We are delighted that the Prime Minister visited StoneX today, just six months after arriving at Chase Farm Hospital to see some of the first people in the country receive the AstraZenica jab.

The team here has worked incredibly hard to get this center up and running so quickly which has allowed us to deliver jabs to over 40,000 people so far – so it’s wonderful for the staff to be recognized from this way.

“And I’m delighted to see so many people getting vaccinated – we know it’s the only way to protect ourselves and our communities from COVID-19.”

The StoneX Vaccination Center is part of the North Central London NHS vaccination program and now every adult in England is eligible for a vaccine.