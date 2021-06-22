SelfiesWithDonnie has nothing to do with Donald Trump, luckily





This National Selfie Day, a party no one asked for, the influencer lords blessed us: first, Paris Hilton claimed to have invented the selfie with Britney Spears in 2006 (we were a confident queen), while Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel celebrated what she dubbed her natural beauty in a selfie from her car on Twitter. And all over social media, shots of Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X and BTS have taken over the timeline.

But maybe nothing has prepared us for today’s trending hashtag, #SelfiesWithDonnie. And, before I jump to any conclusions, no, it’s not about this Donnie (you know, the one who has been the terror of social media for most of the last four years). He’s a Donnie we’ve never seen coming, and yet we couldn’t be more grateful for this very fake national holiday: Donnie Wahlberg.

On Monday, the #SelfiesWithDonnie hashtag started to become inexplicably trending, as people started sharing selfies of themselves with New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg, a seemingly passionate selfie king, who loves to pose. for photos with his many apparent fans. In fact, this Donnie holds a 2016 Guinness World Record for the most selfies taken in three minutes. (He took 122 of them aboard the New Kids on the Block cruise. Who knew!). And to support the reigning selfie champion, his fans jumped online to share their favorite memories of the former icon.

It’s #NationalSelfieDay !, the group tweeted. To celebrate, let’s go back to that time, Donnie set the Guinness World Record for most selfies taken in an hour, 5,437 selfies !! If you have one, tag it today!

And tweet NKOTB fans, because if there’s one thing geriatric millennials will never get tired of, it’s throwing a peace sign next to a 51-year-old former boy band rapper, who voices nothing less than pure joy in every picture. . See:

Then, in case things couldn’t get better, Wahlberg joined in the fun as well, enthusiastically sharing his favorite #SelfiesWithDonnie.

The story continues

If you weren’t a Donnie Wahlberg fan before, may his very pure love of selfies guide you to him. We all deserve this.

