Jokowi changes the public holidays, it is the update of the public holidays





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) has also adjusted government policies regarding changes to public holidays and group vacations. This is the joint decree of the minister of worship, the minister of manpower and the minister of administrative reform and bureaucratic reform. The rules are the joint decree of June 18, 2021 number 712 of 2021, number 3 of 2021 concerning the second amendment to the joint decree of the minister of worship, the minister of manpower and the minister of empowerment of State apparatus and bureaucratic reform number 604 of 2020, number 4 of 2020, number 4 year 2020 regarding public holidays and joint leave in 2021. The decree of the three ministers modified two national public holidays and abolished one collective holiday. This is an effort to suppress the transmission of active Covid-19 cases in the country. Photo: Holiday update in stock

Updating stock vacancies Photo: Holiday update in stockUpdating stock vacancies In an announcement made by IDX CEO Inarno Djajadi and Trade and Exchange Director Laksono Widodo, IDX follows the change of the Islamic New Year celebration of 1443 Hijri from Tuesday August 10, 2021 to Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Then, the Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW holiday has been changed to Wednesday October 20, 2021 from the previous Tuesday October 19, 2021. Then, Friday, December 24, 2021, which was previously designated as a holiday with Christmas Day, was abolished and became the day of the exchange. “Changes to the 2021 exchange holiday schedule may be adjusted if there is a change in clearing activities in the Bank Indonesia’s operational schedule or if there is a government announcement regarding changes to national holidays and joint leave in 2021, “the announcement said. Previously, the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy explained that the regulation concerning this national holiday was a directive from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “To anticipate things that are not desirable with the problem of the spread of the transmission of Covid-19 which is still not over. So the president gave directions for a re-examination of the issue of leave and solidarity leave, ”Muhadjir explained at a press conference. conference, Friday (6/18/2021). [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos