Kosovo “needs” Turkey’s support for global recognition and membership

Kosovo needs Turkey’s continued support to be recognized and a member of international organizations, the country’s president said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the three-day Antalya Diplomatic Forum which ended on Sunday, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu said:

We will be in contact with Turkish institutions to ensure that every effort we make at the international level is an effort that wins Turkey’s strong support, not only their vote, but also to have their voice to lobby for the recognition and membership of Kosovo, she said.

Because it is extremely important not only for our prosperity and development, but for the long-standing peace and stability in the region as such, she added.

Relations between Kosovo and Turkey have been strong due to a vibrant Turkish population in Kosovo and a Kosovar community in Turkey, she said.

These communities should continue to be a bridge between the two nations, she added.

During his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Osmani-Sadriu said the two leaders discussed many areas of cooperation, from trade to health to defense.

She said Kosovo is a great place to invest with its young population who speak a lot of languages [and is] very tech savvy.

The President noted that 80% of Kosovo’s output in the IT sector is exported to the United States, which shows how high quality it is.

“And this is an area where we could certainly develop further, but there are so many areas where Turkish companies would not only be welcome in terms of policy, but also welcome in terms of legal instruments that we provide. “, she added.

– ‘Kosovo’s independence is an irreversible process

Osmani-Sadriu said that she had held very fruitful meetings on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, adding that the process of recognizing Kosovo as an independent state is a path that faces many challenges and obstacles, due to the efforts of Serbia and Russia to stop this deal.

But let me stress that the independence of Kosovo is an irreversible process. There is nothing that can stop our path to more recognitions and more memberships, sometimes it can take us longer, but we are still moving forward, she added.

The president said that Kosovo is now recognized by more than 100 countries around the world and that they are continuing their efforts to increase this figure.

Because the International Court of Justice has confirmed that Kosovo’s independence is in accordance with international law, so there is virtually no reason for a country to hesitate to recognize Kosovo, she added.

Regarding the ongoing talks with Serbia, Osmani-Sadriu said that the dialogue between the two countries is not about the status of Kosovo. Kosovo’s status was resolved once and for all on February 17, 2008.

The dialogue is about two neighbors living side by side, removing trade barriers, talking about people missing from the war and talking about other issues that benefit the two peoples we represent on an equal footing as two. sovereign states. We will never accept that Kosovo’s independence is on this table, nor its borders, she said, adding that revisiting these issues would only destabilize the whole region.

She said the path to European integration will accelerate once it is recognized by more countries.

* Written by Busra Nur Cakmak in Ankara