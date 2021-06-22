Xi calls for further development of China-Republic of Congo relations __ (cctv.com)





BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China is ready to work with the Republic of Congo to deepen mutual political trust and share more governance experiences to promote a more great development of bilateral relations. In a telephone conversation with Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo, Xi said China is willing to jointly work for further progress in the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two sides, in order to bring more benefits to both peoples. Xi stressed that the friendship between China and the Republic of Congo has a long history, and the two sides have always supported and helped each other, and have worked closely in international and regional affairs to safeguard fairness and justice. international justice and the common interests of developing countries. Since last year, China and the Republic of Congo have jointly fought the COVID-19 pandemic and jointly promoted the resumption of work and production, their relevant practical cooperation projects progressing smoothly and their friendship and cooperation. has continued to grow stronger, he said. Xi stressed that China supports the Republic of Congo in adopting a development path that suits its national conditions, supports it in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and supports it. in transforming its advantages in terms of resources and geographical position into development advantages. China will encourage the most capable companies to invest in the Republic of Congo and is ready to deepen cooperation with the Republic of Congo in areas such as medical and health care, agriculture and people’s livelihoods, provide vaccines and other forms of support to the Republic of Congo’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, help the Republic of Congo industrialize and diversify its economy, and promote the economic and social development of the Republic of Congo, Xi said. China and Africa have jointly proposed the “Africa Partnership for Development Initiative” to the international community, Xi said, adding that China is willing to work with the Republic of Congo to ensure that more countries are participating in order to jointly support Africa’s development. Xi said China welcomes the Republic of Congo’s active participation in the upcoming China-Africa Cooperation Forum meeting to jointly create a new perspective in China-Africa relations. For his part, Sassou expressed his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Under Xi’s steadfast leadership, Sassou said, China has successfully won the battle against poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic and has played a central and important role at the international level, and the Chinese people are moving forward on the path to prosperity and development. Expressing gratitude for China’s invaluable support in his country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and economic and social development, Sassou said the Republic of Congo supports China’s position on safeguarding its interests. fundamentals and opposed interference in China’s internal affairs. The Republic of Congo, he added, is willing to work with China to deepen their friendly relations, actively build the Belt and Road, implement the results of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. , in order to advance the Republic of Congo-China and Africa-China cooperation to achieve more results.

