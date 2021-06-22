Hannity: Maggie Haberman, Other New York Times ‘Trump Stalkers’ Should Return Fake Pulitzer





Fox News host Sean Hannity devoted part of his opening monologue Monday to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, whom he called “Donald Trump’s stalker” due to her apparent obsession with the former occupant of the White House.

MAGGIE HABERMAN FROM NYT CANNOT LEAVE TRUMP

Haberman has often been lauded in the mainstream media for her coverage of Trump’s White House with reporting on palace intrigues, alleged Russian collusion and other anti-Trump intrigues, but she barely covered President Biden since taking office.

A Fox News review found that the Liberal newspaper has published more than 40 articles featuring Haberman in any capacity since claiming she would cover the new administration – but only five concerned Biden, with the majority focusing on Trump and his political allies.

Rather than seriously covering Sippy Cup and her family agenda, her weakness overseas is watching the New York Times and their full-time Donald Trump stalker, Maggie Haberman, even though she is now supposed to cover Biden. always obsessed with everything. Donald Trump and especially ignoring the always forgetful Joe, ”Hannity said.

Haberman, who was celebrated by her own newspaper last year with a flattering feature film, was part of the team that received the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for covering alleged Russian interference in the presidential election of 2016 and its links to the Trump campaign. The prestigious award carries significant weight in liberal media circles, and The Times mentions that Haberman received the honor in the first sentence of his online biography.

The vast majority of Maggie Haberman’s coverage has focused on former President Donald Trump since President Biden took office. (kepplespeakers.com)

Hannity mocked the Habermans Award for his “fake” basis on his show Monday, arguing that he had not aged particularly well after Robert Mueller’s investigation concluded there was no evidence of ‘a plot between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin to fix the 2016 election.

“Remember they won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for covering the collusion on Russia which of course turned out to be completely and utterly wrong, based on bad sources, bad news, bad journalism , bad writing and a whole lot of fake news on the radical left-wing agenda, ”the prime-time host said.

Hannity asked Haberman to “fix the record, turn in your fake Pulitzer and admit who you are.”

“You have now become a full time stalker of Donald Trump,” he said. “You don’t cover Joe Biden like you covered Donald Trump. You can’t. She tracks down Trump and gives Biden a pass.

“Maggie, you blew up the biggest story of your career,” Hannity said. “You never told your readers the truth. You never told them the file was rubbish, full of lies, propaganda, Russian disinformation. You basically became the press office for everything to do with it. Green New Deal socialism. If the Pulitzer committee, if you had any integrity, The New York Times had any integrity, you would fire the bogus Pulitzer. “

Brian Flood of Fox News contributed to this report.

