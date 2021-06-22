Lebanese Minister of Health welcomes Turkish medicines





Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan praised the quality and prices of Turkish medicines and medical supplies on Monday. We have confidence in Turkish medicines and medical supplies, Hassan told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview. We have studied the prices and the quality [in the market] and found that they [Turkish medicines] correspond to Lebanese standards, he said. Hassan, who is due to arrive in Turkey on Tuesday for a three-day official visit, said his talks will aim to strengthen Lebanese-Turkish cooperation in the health sector and benefit from Turkey’s experience in this area. “In Turkey, I will visit pharmaceutical factories and meet Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca,” Hassan said. He expressed the hope to reach agreements “which would establish a future of healthy cooperation through which Lebanon can benefit from the Turkish medical experience”. The Lebanese minister stressed that “the exchange of expertise between the two countries helps to raise the level of medical tourism, given that Lebanon is a major destination for Arabs and people from other countries seeking medical care. medical. The minister welcomed the recent opening of the Turkish hospital in Saida, testifying to the growing trust between Turkey and Lebanon. The Turkish hospital in Saida was built by Turkey almost 10 years ago, but has not started its services due to problems with the Lebanese government. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, however, has given instructions on opening the hospital after the catastrophic explosion at the Port of Beirut last year. For a year and a half, Lebanon experienced a severe economic crisis that left the country on the brink of financial collapse. The Lebanese suffer from interruptions and shortages that affect many types of drugs, especially drugs for chronic diseases. * Written by Ibrahim Mukhtar in Ankara

