Boris Johnson’s cell phone ‘seized by MI5’ over ‘security risk’: report





UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cell phone has been confiscated by officials apparently for security concerns from the UK Security Service or MI5. It already emerged in April that Johnson’s home phone number had been available on the internet for a decade and a half. The document showing the UK Prime Minister’s contact number listed at the bottom of a press release when he was still shadow minister for higher education in 2006, is still available online in 2021, at least 15 years later. However, the issue stopped working shortly after publication. Ghosts had been turned away from the British Prime Minister for fear of potential hacking of several hostile states, according to a Daily Mail report published on Sunday. Apparently Downing Street had accepted that the phone was confiscated, but said it was seized by officials. Johnson’s cell phone use went under the radar recently after former Downing Street Chief of Staff Dominic Cummings posted his conversation with the UK Prime Minister on WhatsApp, Johnson describing the UK secretary to Health, Matt Hancock, as totally desperate. British media reported that, fearing a massive security risk, it was spies or MI5 officials who gave the go-ahead for Johnson’s phone to be removed within 24 hours of exposure. Numbergate. MI5’s concerns stem from the fact that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is suspected of having accessed the phone of Amazon boss Jeff Bezoss via spyware implanted via WhatsApp messages. The source told the outlet that someone picked up the phone at the request of the spies. They said it was a security risk. The title spooks is a popular colloquialism for spies. Dominic Cummings unveils WhatsApp exchange The Daily Mail report follows a leak from Cummings who published part of his conversation with the British Prime Minister which suggested Johnson believes Hancock is hopeless at the peak of the country’s first wave of COVID-19. The former number 10 advisor leaked the exchange on WhatsApp as he continues to fight the Tory government and tries to undermine his narrative of disarray in Downing Street as well as the UK Department of Health and Welfare (DHSC ). Cummings accused both the British Prime Minister and the Health Secretary of attempting to “rewrite history to cover up their initial herd immunity strategy and their shortcomings in the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE ) among other facilities as the COVID-19 pandemic began to shake the country. IMAGE: AP / Twitter







