Mother of Capitol Rioter Donovan Crowl tears herself apart as she blames Trump for abandoning her son





The mother of a Capitol rioter believes her son could serve up to 20 years in prison and would be 70 before being released. JoAnn Rowe, who is recovering from leukemia, was shaky and very emotional on Sunday during an interview with CNN. She also said former President Donald Trump “doesn’t care” about the people who “stormed the Capitol for him.”

Rowe’s son is Donovan Crowl, a 50-year-old former Marine who was one of the men in uniform who attacked the Capitol on January 6. Rowe said she found it hard to believe her son did what he did, but even harder. believing that Trump “has not mentioned it since he left the White House”.

“I love the person he was, but I despise the person he is now,” Rowe said of his son. “He’s not my son, and I still find it hard to believe he did what he did. If he faces 20 years in prison, he will be 70 before he gets out of there. Trump don’t care… about any of those people who stormed the Capitol for him. He’s laughing at him. He hasn’t mentioned it since he left the White House.

Crowl is from the far-right Ohio militia group called the Oath Keepers, which is typically made up of former police, military, and first responders. Oath Keepers was just one of many far-right groups that began to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election, in which Congress was on the inside to declare Joe Biden the winner of Trump.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump walk through the rotunda after violating the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. – Protesters breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the certification of the electoral vote for the 2020 presidential election. Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Groups outside Capitol Hill waved Trump flags and American flags. The crowd grew agitated and they violated four lines of police defense to finally enter the Capitol during the session of Congress. Members of the House and Senate were evacuated and Vice President Mike Pence was taken to safety inside the building.

Rioters made their way through the halls of the Capitol, into the offices of lawmakers, and eventually into the Senate Chamber.

Rioters took selfies inside the building, took property from offices and wreaked havoc. In total, there were 120 arrests and four people died in the incident.

Although Congress reconvened and certified the results to nominate Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States, things did not end there. As investigations were in full swing and arrests were underway, Democratic lawmakers urged leading Republicans to step down on charges of “inciting violence” on Capitol Hill. Investigations are still ongoing.

Crowl was one of the members who entered the Capitol Rotunda. He wore a tactical vest, combat helmet and ballistic goggles. Crowl served in the Persian Gulf in 1990 aboard an amphibious assault ship as a helicopter mechanic, according to the New Yorker.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos