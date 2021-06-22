As Tories dump Katko, Trump approves





Former President Donald Trump is cheering on Onondaga County Conservative Party Chairman Bernard Ment after signaling that the local committee would not support the re-election of Republican Representative John Katko.

The episode highlights how Republicans like Katko who have broken with their party could face difficult battles to be re-elected next year, and comes after the GOP conference removed Representative Liz Cheney from a leadership position. in favor of Representative Elise Stefanik, a prominent Trump. Support.

A Republican who represents a battlefield district of central New York City, Katko was among GOP members of Congress to vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment this year following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. United. Earlier this year, the Conservative Party signaled that Katko would not receive his support in 2022 as he seeks re-election.

Trump, in a handwritten letter to Ment written on a printout of a Post-Standard article on approval, wrote: “Big decision – Katko will never win again.”

Katko’s office did not respond to requests for comment from Spectrum News 1.

Ment posted the letter on his Facebook page on Monday. The Post-Standard first reported on Trump’s letter.

“I got this letter today … I don’t care if you liked the guy or not … it’s always in a rush to get something from someone important about something that you said or did! ” Ment wrote in the post.

The Conservative Party in New York is a small but influential polling line that often allows Republican candidates to run, giving them additional support in potentially tight races with the Democrats. Katko’s 24th Congressional District has long been seen as a battlefield seat for both parties, although it has held the seat since 2014.

A Conservative-Republican split can have ramifications for a GOP candidate in a close House race. In a 2009 special election for a North Country House district, Democrat Bill Owens successfully won a heated three-way race that included Tory-backed candidate Doug Hoffman and Republican Dede Scozzafava.

Stefanik now represents a redesigned version of that district and rose through the ranks of the GOP conference this year after Cheney became a vocal critic of the former president.

