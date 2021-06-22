Pakistan ready to partner with US for peace in Afghanistan, but will not host bases: Prime Minister Imran Khan





WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – June 22, 2021): Pakistan is ready to be a partner for peace in Afghanistan with the United States, but will not allow U.S. military bases on its soil, Premier said. Minister Imran Khan in an opinion piece published Tuesday in a major US newspaper.

“We just cannot afford it. We have already paid too high a price,” the Pakistani leader wrote in the Washington Post ahead of US President Joe Biden’s meeting with key Afghan leaders in the White House later this day. week.

“If Pakistan agreed to host US bases, from which to bomb Afghanistan, and an Afghan civil war ensued, Pakistan would again be targeted for revenge by terrorists,” he said. .

U.S. officials said Biden’s talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Friday would discuss the withdrawal of U.S. troops amid an upsurge in fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban across the country.

As US troops withdraw from Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote: “We will avoid risking a new conflict”.

“Until then,” he added, “if the United States, with the most powerful military machine in history, could not win the war from within Afghanistan after 20 years, how Would America do it from bases in our country? ” Pakistan and the United States have the same interest in Afghanistan – political settlement, stability, economic development and denial of all refuge for terrorists, Prime Minister Khan said, stressing that Islamabad had done everything its possible to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

“We oppose any military takeover of Afghanistan, which will only lead to decades of civil war, as the Taliban cannot take over the whole country, and yet must be included in any government for it to be successful. ” In the past, he said, Pakistan made a mistake in choosing between warring Afghan parties, but now Islamabad has no favorites and will work with any government that enjoys the trust of the Afghan people.

“History proves that Afghanistan can never be controlled from the outside. Pakistan has suffered so much from the wars in Afghanistan – more than 70,000 Pakistanis killed, the prime minister said, adding that the losses to the Pakistani economy have exceeded 150 billion dollars.

“After joining the American effort,” said the prime minister, “Pakistan was targeted as a collaborator, leading to terrorism against our country by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and others. groups.

“The US drone attacks, which I warned against, did not win the war, but they created hatred among Americans, swelling the ranks of terrorist groups against our two countries.

“While I have argued for years that there is no military solution in Afghanistan, the United States for the very first time pressured Pakistan to send our troops to the tribal areas semi-autonomous bordering Afghanistan, with the false expectation that this would end the insurgency. did not, but it displaced half the population of the tribal areas, 1 million people in North Waziristan alone, with billions of dollars in damage done and entire villages destroyed ”, Prime Minister Khan added.

The interests of Pakistan and the United States in Afghanistan were the same – a negotiated peace, not a civil war, he said. “We need stability and an end to terrorism targeting our two countries. We support an agreement that preserves the development gains made in Afghanistan over the past two decades. And we want economic development, as well as increased trade and connectivity in Central Asia, our economy. We will all go down the drain if there is another civil war.

“This is why we have made a lot of great diplomatic efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table, first with the Americans and then with the Afghan government,” the prime minister said.

“We know that if the Taliban try to declare a military victory, it will lead to endless bloodshed. We hope the Afghan government will also show more flexibility in the talks and stop blaming Pakistan because we do everything we can to run out of military action.

“This is also the reason why we participated in recent joint declarations of the ‘enlarged troika’, with Russia, China and the United States, declaring unequivocally that any effort to impose a government by force on Kabul would be opposed by all of us, and also deprive Afghanistan of access to the foreign aid it will need, ”noting that four of Afghanistan’s neighbors and partners spoke with one voice on what should look like a political settlement.

Pakistan believes that promoting economic connectivity and regional trade is the key to lasting peace and security in Afghanistan, he said, adding that any further military action was in vain.

“If we share this responsibility, Afghanistan, once synonymous with the ‘Great Game’ and regional rivalries, could instead emerge as a model of regional cooperation.

