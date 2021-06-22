Royal Yacht Project Expert Bearing ‘1950s Hull Trawler’ Mark Destroys Plan | United Kingdom | New





The Prime Minister insisted that the new national super flagship – seen as a replacement for the Royal Yacht Britannia – will enter service in four years and provide UK businesses with a new global platform. Its predecessor was downgraded by the ruling Labor Party government in 1997 – led by Tony Blair – but has remained a popular attraction for many tourists to Edinburgh. But Mr Johnson’s plans have been savagely attacked by Stephen Payne, who has spent the past two years developing alternative plans for the new royal yacht, warning that it will be too small, cost £ 5million a year and would be difficult for the Royal Marine to crew.

The designer of the Queen Mary 2 liner insisted that contrary to the Prime Minister’s proposal, his own design of the Britannia would pay off by being a traveling exhibition center for British companies. Commenting on the plans for Number 10, the expert said: “The front of the superstructure, similar to a 1950s hull trawler, is ideal for a fine weather vessel, but not such a great idea for a world traveler. crossing the Atlantic, the Pacific or even around the tip of Africa. “ When asked if the dear Royal Yacht would be a suitable flagship to represent Britain, he replied savagely: “I think that would be a very bad ship. “It would be nice for Sark’s Isle or something. I just think we could do something more ambitious.”

The designer of the Queen Mary 2 liner, which itself cost nearly £ 460million, stressed that the proposed ship could not be considered a royal yacht. He insisted that is because it would take an extra pole to display the Admiralty pennant, the Royal Standard and the Union Flag like Britannia did. Mr Payne said: “Britannia’s importance stemmed from her royal status. She had four suites with adjacent cabins for staff and luggage storage, as well as two private lounges. “The latest generation of royals travel with as much baggage as their ancestors – the Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly taken 20 cases. READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: European businesses tied up by new rules after UK split

“They say they will use a crew from the Royal Navy. Isn’t there a chronic shortage of manpower within the service? Will the Navy look at this new ship not with adorable but desperate eyes as he struggles to keep the frontline ships at sea? “As far as financing this vessel is concerned, there is £ 200million to be found and I would be surprised if the running costs were not £ 5million per year. “I don’t think the most ardent royal fans want to bear such costs.” Mr Payne’s plans for a royal yacht would see it stretch to a massive 475 feet – 62 feet longer than the original HMY Britannia.

It would include a two-story, 250-seat auditorium and a free-standing Royal Bridge, as well as an onboard pub, restaurant, TV studio, museum and souvenir shop. The design expert’s project for Britannia 2 would aim to promote British commerce, tourism, youth and culture across the world, and would be a floating “Festival of Britain” which would be profitable as its conference room and its exhibition spaces would be rented. to companies during port visits. Mr Payne would like to see the royal hybrid-powered yacht built at the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast and said he sent a preview of his proposals to Downing Street – but they were lost.







