Trump is out of DC. The pandemic is fading. And the most recent problem driving American political discourse is quickly emerging





In Atlanta, the crime debate was seen as one of the reasons Keisha Lance Bottoms, a rising star of the National Democratic Party, decided not to run again.

In New Mexico, a special election for the United States House was one of the test cases of how Republicans and Democrats could discuss crime, which quickly became a major issue. Interestingly, the Democrat surrounded herself with law enforcement in TV commercials and won.

And there has even been a push to hire police officers in Minneapolis, where city council has pledged to dismantle the police department following the murder of George Floyd.

Concern about the crime is now such a big part of the agenda that the issue has reached the White House. President Biden, according to an advisory, will deliver remarks on his administration’s crime prevention strategy on Wednesday and meet with stakeholders to discuss how the Biden-Harris administration is acting to keep our cities safe and secure. neighborhoods.

However, the truth behind voter attitudes and campaign rhetoric is more nuanced. Yes, there is an increase in murders. In fact, the increase in murders from 2019 to 2020 was the highest since the 1960s and early figures through 2021 suggest that the trend line has not stopped. Violent assaults also increased by 12% from 2019 to 2020.

However, FBI statistics also show that the overall level of crime has declined for 17 consecutive years, and although murders have increased, the rate remains well below the highs seen in the 80s and 90s.

That nuance may be lost in the heat of the campaign, and Republicans believe they can use this question in the midterm election next year.

Indeed, Republican congressional candidates already make crime a central issue when they launch their campaigns. Those who help them want to link the increase in murders to the concept of police funding which has never really gone beyond a slogan.

And, unlike in the past, it’s easy to see how easily Democrats can back down. Among this wave of killings, after all, there were mass shootings. Democrats have tried to organize for major gun control legislation and could easily reverse the issue to pressure Republicans over their position.

That said, Democratic candidates are also trying to tie any new public safety measures to racial justice reforms, given the urgency of the matter within their base. Finding that balance can be tricky.

Crime as a major problem in American politics is not new. Trump, in fact, tried to raise it as an issue during the closing months of last year’s presidential campaign. It turns out that in some ways he wasn’t wrong, but voters ended up believing other issues were more important. This time around, however, it could be the dormant issue of the 2022 mid-sessions.

James Pindell can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.

