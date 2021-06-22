No need for nuclear deterrence if Kashmir dispute is resolved: PM – Journal





WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that once the Kashmir issue is resolved, there will no longer be a need for nuclear deterrence between India and Pakistan.

In an interview with Jonathan Swan, HBO’s national correspondent, the prime minister warned that if the Taliban were to aim for an all-out victory in Afghanistan, there would be an incredible amount of bloodshed, which would also affect Pakistan.

Mr. Khan expressed his determination not to allow the Americans to use Pakistani territory to conduct operations in Afghanistan, stating clearly: we will no longer participate in any conflict.

He said US President Joe Biden had not spoken to him so far because he had other priorities, but when he did, he would ask Mr Biden to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The interviewer raised many thorny questions about US-Pakistan relations, the conflict in Afghanistan, the situation in China’s Xinjiang Province and Pakistan’s nuclear program.

The Prime Minister answered all questions with his usual frankness, without avoiding any problems.

Intelligence analysts say Pakistan has the world’s fastest growing nuclear arsenal. Why? asked the interviewer.

I don’t know where they found this. Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal is simply a deterrent to protect us, the Prime Minister replied.

In response to interviewers’ comment, Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal was growing and not shrinking. Mr Khan said Pakistan’s nuclear program has only one goal, deterrence, which is not an offensive thing. He said any country that had a hostile neighbor seven times the size would be worried about its defense.

Is your objective the nuclear disarmament of India and Pakistan? asked the reporter.

I am completely against nuclear weapons. I always was. We have had three wars against India. And since we have nuclear deterrence, we haven’t had a war between the two countries. We have border skirmishes, but we have never faced war, the prime minister said.

As soon as there is a settlement in Kashmir, I believe the two neighbors will live like civilized people. We will not need this nuclear deterrent, he added.

The interview began with a question about the ongoing US military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Are you happy with it? the HBO correspondent asked.

Happy in a way because there would never be a military solution in Afghanistan. Anxious that they leave; without a political settlement there is a possibility of civil war, the prime minister said.

When asked what a political settlement would look like, Khan replied: A political settlement in Afghanistan would mean some kind of coalition government, one government on the Taliban side and the other. There is no other solution.

Do you think the Americans were wrong when they said: We were going out on September 11? asked Mr. Swan.

Difficult. You know, they got into such a big mess. They had to give some sort of deadline. But by the time they gave a timeline, the Taliban would have viewed it as a victory, the prime minister said.

When asked what he thinks about the prospect of the Taliban effectively controlling Afghanistan, Khan said Pakistan would deal with anyone who represents the Afghan people.

The PM said it was useless for him to say whether he was happy or unhappy with what the Taliban was doing, but if the Taliban were aiming for total victory, there would be an incredible amount of bloodshed in Afghanistan. . And let me tell you, the country that is going to suffer the most after Afghanistan is Pakistan.

Pakistan, he said, already had three million Afghan refugees and this bloodshed could lead to another exodus. This is therefore our greatest concern. The Americans, before leaving, there must be a settlement, he added.

When asked why CIA Director Bill Burns recently paid an unannounced visit to Islamabad, the Prime Minister replied: Since September 11, they have been in constant contact with our intelligence agencies.

Mr. Khan said he did not meet the CIA chief, but our ISI chief did.

Are you going to allow the US government to have the CIA here in Pakistan to conduct cross-border counterterrorism missions against Al Qaeda, ISIS or the Taliban? asked the reporter.

Absolutely not, we will not allow any basis for any action from Pakistani territory to Afghanistan. Absolutely not, said the Prime Minister.

Pakistan, he said, suffered 70,000 casualties, more than any other country, in joining the American war after September 11. We can no longer afford military actions from our territory. We will be partners in peace, not in conflict, he added,

The interviewer informed the prime minister that the US military was discussing potential airstrikes in Afghanistan to support Afghan forces against the Taliban, and asked: would you allow the US air force to use your airspace to those airstrikes?

We will no longer participate in any conflict, said the Prime Minister. But you haven’t decided yet if you will let them use your airspace, the interviewer commented. This was not discussed at all, the prime minister said.

When asked what he thought of authorizing the strikes, Mr. Khan replied: I don’t know. Well, discuss it. You know, why would the Americans bomb Afghanistan after it didn’t work for 20 years, why would it work again?

When asked if he had spoken to President Biden since taking office, Mr Khan replied: No, I have not.

Is there a reason for this? asked the interviewer. Whenever he has time, he can talk to me. But now clearly he has other priorities, he said.

When asked what he would say to Mr Biden if he had an interview with him, the Prime Minister replied: The United States has a great responsibility. Most powerful nation in the world, nearly 1.4 billion people living in the subcontinent. We are held hostage by a dispute, Kashmir.

He recalled that the UN Security Council resolutions also demanded a plebiscite in Kashmir and if the Americans have the determination, the will, this suppuration could be cured.

When asked why he wrote an open letter to Muslim leaders asking them to unite against Islamophobia, especially in the West, the prime minister said there was a big communication gap between the world. Islamic and Western societies, which occurred after 9/11 when the Islamic word terrorism became commonplace.

By the time you say, Islamic terrorism, the man in the street thinks that there is something in Islam that leads to terrorism or that Islam causes radicalism, all 1.3 billion Muslims started to become targets, he added.

The interviewer then reminded him that just across the Pakistani border, Muslims were being targeted by Chinese authorities in Xinjiang and asked why Pakistan was silent on this issue.

What our conversations have been with the Chinese, this is not the case, according to them, replied the Prime Minister.

The evidence is simply overwhelming, the reporter added.

Whatever problems we have with the Chinese, we talk to them behind closed doors. China has been one of our greatest friends through the most difficult times. When we were really in trouble, our economy was in trouble, China came to our rescue. So we respect what they are, Mr Khan said.

And whatever problems we have, we speak behind closed doors. How come this is such a big deal in the western world? Why are the people of Kashmir ignored? It is much more relevant. Regarding what could be happening with the Uyghurs, he added. The West’s silence on Kashmir, he said, was hypocrisy.

The correspondent said that they have been a huge partner for you, China. But on some level, doesn’t it make you sick of having to stay silent because of all this money they are investing in Pakistan?

The prime minister said there is a lot going on in the world, but as Pakistani prime minister his duty was to focus on what directly affected his country.

This (Xinjiang) is a grotesquely significant human rights atrocity, the interviewer said.

Firstly, I’m not sure about this because of our conversations with the Chinese, it’s not the picture coming from this side, the prime minister said.

So you are not in any way concerned about the Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang? asked the interviewer.

Our discussions with the Chinese will always be behind closed doors, the Prime Minister replied.

Posted in Dawn, le 22 June 2021

