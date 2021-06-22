Prime Minister Modi didn’t take Covid seriously, he was focusing on Bengal elections: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take the Covid-19 pandemic seriously and instead focused on the West Bengal elections which took place in March and April of this year.

“The prime minister did not take Covid seriously. He was focusing on the Bengal elections,” Gandhi said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

In the run-up to parliamentary elections earlier this year, election rallies were organized by political parties in all four states and one EU territory that went to the polls. At the same time, Covid cases in the country peaked with the arrival of the second wave.

In his speech on Tuesday, Gandhi went on to say: “90 percent of deaths during the second wave of Covid were due to unnecessary reasons like lack of oxygen. The Prime Minister’s tears cannot erase the pain. families who have lost their loved ones. “

The second wave of Covid saw a devastating increase in Covid deaths as patients and their families rushed to obtain medical oxygen, hospital beds and other health supplies amid acute shortages .

On May 21, while speaking on the Covid-19 situation in India, Prime Minister Modi shed a few tears and remembered those who had lost their lives. “The effect of Covid-19 has been so huge that despite all efforts, many lives have been lost,” he said.