Multan Sultans stun Islamabad United, land ticket to PSL 6 final





KARACHI: Islamabad United finally hit the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 roadblock on Monday as the runaway leader in the league stage as they suffered a stunning 31-point loss in qualifying against Multan Sultans who hit a direct ticket for their very first PSL Final.

The turnaround was quite unexpected considering Islamabad’s searing form which saw them win five trotting matches to top the standings with an all-time eight wins. But the double title winners in 2016 and 2018 will have another chance to decide on Thursday provided they defeat Peshawar Zalmi or the Karachi Kings holders who were playing in Eliminator 1 at the time of filing this report in Eliminator 2 on Tuesday. .

Faced with a difficult 181-point goal on slow ground as the game progressed, Islamabad was never able to recover from the shock of form opener Colin Munro’s loss to the second ball of the innings as the New Zealander was cleaned up by a crafty Sohail Tanvir.

The former Pakistani left-hander, named player of the match, played smart to return excellent numbers of 3-17 while varying his pace. Less than a valiant 70 (40 balls, nine fours and one six) from Usman Khawaja, Islamabad simply disintegrated in his pursuit and struggled to gain momentum before being knocked out for 149 in 19 overs.

In addition to scalping Munro, Sohail, 36, fired Islamabad captain Shadab Khan and Khawaja. Leg spinner Imran Tahir and giant pitcher Blessing Muzarabani were also among the wickets, while former test designer Imran Khan produced a magical moment on the pitch when he missed Mohammad Akhlaq during his follow-up in hitting the bull’s-eye when the attacker took a risk too much.

Earlier in the evening, Multans’ innings were sort of a mixed bag, and the fact that they posted a competitive 180-5 was mainly due to Khushdil Shah’s heroism when all seemed lost. The left-hander, who clubbed 42 out of just 22 deliveries with five sixes as his main scoring blows, went wild in the penultimate and took left-arm crimper Akif Javed to the cleaners lifting four consecutive sixes two from the edge of the attack, the first landed over the third man’s fence as the shocked left arm completed 29 runs, by far the most expensive ever delivered by Islamabad.

Mohammad Wasim, the other youngster, redeemed himself superbly by giving just six singles in the final out of 37 of his first three overs, mostly by Johnson Charles, who took off twice in successive overs as the ball sailed towards grass. bank on midwicket.

Taking into account Multans’ powerful bowling resources, Mohammad Rizwan decided that stick first would give them a better chance of attacking Islamabad’s formidable stick in the chase and it was ultimately proven right on the spot. But the captain was devastated when he was absent in the second round for a duck, ruled he gloved a hold down the leg at wicket keeper Akhlaq after referee Ahsan Raza dismissed the appeal . Islamabad opted for the DRS which overturned the initial decision.

Shan Masood (25 of 22 balls, four limits) and Sohaib Maqsood resuscitated Multan after that first knockdown by putting 53 in 29 balls when Shadab Khan struck twice in the span of three eighth deliveries trapping left-handed Shan and Rilee Rossouw to give ascendancy to Islamabad.

Sohaib interspersed a well-constructed 41-ball 59-ball shot with powerful strikes that allowed Pakistan to throw in three sixes and a touch of skillful punches, which drew attention when the right-hander hit seven fours and helped Charles to take matters into their own hands during their 40- The 62-ball partnership before the West Indians were well taken inside the wicket limit by Iftikhar off Faheem Ashraf for 41 (21 balls, three six and three four) .

While Khushdil and Sohail provided the much needed fulfillment at death by adding 43 priceless runs from 20 balls, Islamabad definitely erred in going for a predominantly seam attack after leaving out Australian spinner Fawad. Ahmed as Shadab extracted a generous spin for a 2-25 spell.

Dashboard

MULTAN SULTANS: Drummers & termination mode RB 4s 6s SR Shan Masood lbw b Shadab 25 22 4 0 113.63 Mohammad Rizwan c Akhlaq b Akif 0 3 0 0 0.00 Sohaib Maqsood c Akif b Faheem 59 41 7 3 143/90 RR Rossouw lbw b Shadab 0 2 0 0 0.00 J. Charles c Iftikhar b Faheem 41 21 3 3 195.23 Khushdil Shah not released 42 22 0 5 190.90 Sohail Tanvir not released 12 9 1 0 133.33 EXTRAS (LB- 1) 1 – – – – TOTAL (for five weeks, 20 overs) 180 – – – – FALL OF WKTS: 1-6 (Rizwan), 2-59 (Shan), 3-59 (Rossouw), 4- -122 (Charles), 5-137 (Sohaib) DID NOT BEAT: Imran Tahir, B. Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani. BOWLING: Hasan Ali 4-0-25-0; Akif Javed 4-0-50-1; Fahim Ashraf 4-0-35-2; Shadab Khan 4-0-25-2; Mohamed Wasim 4-0-44-0. ISLAMABAD UNITED: Drummers & termination mode RB 4s 6s SR UT Khawaja c Khushdil b Sohail 70 40 9 1 175.00 C. Munro b Sohail 0 1 0 0 0.00 Mohammad Akhlaq out of stock 10 9 2 0 111.11 Shadab Khan c Shan b Sohail 0 3 0 0 0.00 Iftikhar Ahmed c Rizwan b Muzarabani 16 15 2 0 106.66 Asif Ali st Rizwan b Imran Tahir 1 5 0 0 20.00 Hussain Talat c Sohail b Muzarabani 25 25 2 0 100.00 Hasan Ali c Rossouw b Imran Tahir 10 5 0 1,200.00 Mohammad Wasim lbw b Imran Khan 13 8 1 1 162.50 Faheem Ashraf c Charles b Muzarabani 0 3 0 0 0.00 Akif Javed not released 0 0 0 0 0.00 EXTRAS (B-1, LB-2, W-1) 4 – – – – TOTAL (all out, 19 overs) 149 – – – – FALL OF WKTS: 1-1 (Munro), 2-13 (Akhlaq), 3-14 ( Shadab), 4-54 (Iftikhar), 5-61 (Asif Ali), 6-111 (Khawaja), 7-125 (Hasan Ali), 8-146 (Wasim), 9-149 (Faheem), 10-149 (Hussain) Bowling: Sohail Tanvir 4-0-17-3; Imran Khan 4-0-40-1 (1v); Shahnawaz Dhani 3-0-29-0; Muzarabani 4-0-31-3; Imran Tahir 4-0-29-2. RESULT: Multan Sultans won by 31 races. REFEREES: Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz. TV REFEREE: Aleem Dar. MATCH REFEREE: Mohammad Javed Malik. PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Sohail Tanvir (Sultans of Multan)

Posted in Dawn, le 22 June 2021

