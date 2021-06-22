[Cek Fakta] Circulation of photos of Jokowi ready to lead three periods





Circulating a collage of photos showing President Joko Widodo showing a three-fingered greeting. The photo says that President Jokowi is ready to lead for three terms. Facebook account Mochtar Nameh shared the news on June 14, 2021. The account added a narration to their photo upload that reads: “You are ready for me to lead the narration of the Three Periods” in the photo.

"SIIAAAPPPP PAK .. Until I'm ready forever .." photo downloader narration.



Search: According to the research results, the claim that President Joko Widodo is ready to lead for three terms is false. In fact, the photo is an old hoax that is circulating again. Team Medcom.id fact check have already verified similar claims, can be read at here and this. The photo is when Jokowi finished his victory speech in the 2014 presidential election in the Sunda Kelapa area, north of Jakarta. The photo on the left was taken by Kompas photographer Roderick Adrian Mozes on Tuesday, July 22, 2014. Meanwhile, the photo on the right is from the French news agency, FRANCE-PRESSE AGENCY (AFP). The two photos have nothing to do with the issue of Jokowi’s term extension. Also, on several occasions, President Joko Widodo has firmly refused to extend his term. Even Jokowi felt the proposal seemed to push him to the ground. “The proposal got me hooked,” Jokowi said via his official Twitter account @jokowi. Jokowi stressed that he was a product of the presidential election, which was elected directly by the people, on the basis of the constitution which stipulates a maximum term of two presidential terms. I am a product of direct elections based on the post-reform Constitution of 1945. My position is clear: I do not agree with the proposed three-term presidential term. The proposal baffled me. Right now, it is better that we focus on the external pressures that are not easy to resolve. pic.twitter.com/ac5KkUmhTD – Joko Widodo (@jokowi) December 2, 2019 Conclusion:

The claim that President Joko Widodo is ready to lead for three terms is false. In fact, the photo is an old hoax that is back in circulation. This information is classified as a type of manipulated content hoax. Manipulated content or manipulated content usually contains edits from information published by major and credible media. Simply put, this type of content is formed by editing existing content with the aim of deceiving the audience. Reference:

