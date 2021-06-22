Shusha’s declaration will directly benefit the whole European continent

On June 15, 2021, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Mr. Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Turkey HE Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoan signed the “Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey », Peter Tase reports for Eurasia Review.

The Shusha Declaration is an extremely valuable instrument for preserving regional security and enhancing economic growth and infrastructure development in South Eastern Europe and the Caucasus. The Republic of Turkey, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, has been one of the main contributors to recent maneuvers and geostrategic developments in the South Caucasus, and especially Ankara is the main guarantor of peace and stability in the Europe in the Intermarium region extending to the Caspian Sea. .

In the history of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, the Shusha Declaration will be the cornerstone of the country’s dynamic diplomacy and effective international engagement in bilateral and multilateral platforms. This declaration with Turkey will go down in the modern history of Europe, as an essential instrument which ensures geopolitical cohesion, economic prosperity and offers a better security framework for the whole continent. It is certain that certain governments of Western Europe, while they are in internal crisis, are skeptical about this economic and strategic cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan; nonetheless, France and other Western European countries are substantial beneficiaries of the Shusha Declaration. The Shusha Declaration is a strategic agreement that claims greater geopolitical cooperation between Ankara and Baku and reduces the consequences of emerging threats – such as regional armed provocations from Armenia and ISIS (a terrorist organization banned on Federation territory of Russia) – throughout mainland Europe and in the Black Sea region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan arrives in Baku, immediately after the unusual NATO summit in Brussels, this geopolitical move by the Turkish president has a huge impact for the entire European continent and for the economic progress of Central Asia. Flying straight from Brussels to Baku, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, shows the leaders of the European Union and in Washington, that Europe is not safe, nor safe, unless the Top Brass in Belgium and the United States United does not pay close attention to current developments. in the South Caucasus region and continue to turn a blind eye to Armenia’s bellicose rhetoric and the massive planting of land and anti-tank mines inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. Armenia’s previous military actions inside Azerbaijani territory must be strongly condemned and investigated by international actors and governments. The Republic of Turkey is one of the twenty largest economies in the world and its leadership role in preserving economic prosperity and regional security is extremely important; there is no other country in the transatlantic geography that comes close to what Ankara has done to secure Europe’s eastern flanks and serve as an economic engine in these uncertain times when a global pandemic crisis had tragically affected Western capitalism and international trade.

For decades, investments have fallen in the European Union area, living standards have stagnated or fallen and inequalities have increased considerably. On the other hand, Azerbaijan and Turkey implemented economic policies that fostered unbridled economic growth, industrial production, regional infrastructure projects, strengthened Eurasian logistics corridors and improved the quality of life of citizens. from both countries.

The EU has neither reformed the financial system nor restored stable growth; Meanwhile, the Shusha Declaration is a formidable alliance that will further develop the economy of the recently liberated areas of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is a sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, liberated from the armed forces of Armenia during the Second World War. Karabakh in September – November 2020. The Shusha Declaration will produce strategic and geopolitical benefits for both nations and ensure greater regional stability from the shores of the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea, as well as guaranteed security measures and a comprehensive new economic reality is looming on the horizon, which will benefit the entire European continent.

The Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, a sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, will also experience a greater level of economic development and an increase in its participation in international trade and exports. Nakhichevan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and President Vasif Talibov, is among the first two regions in the world that are praised for mitigating the pandemic with zero cases of Covid-19 on the ground: implementing impressive measures in urban and rural areas of Nakhichevan. Above all, the economy has prospered in this region of Azerbaijan and the Shusha declaration will enable Nakhichevan to participate in international markets and develop new industrial and logistics parks that will increase production and export levels.