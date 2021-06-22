Pakistan has become a “net importer of food,” NA says





Tarin admits PTI government raised tariffs and devalued currency at IMF suggestion Lawmakers scoff at Khattaks’ claim that there are no poor people in KP

ISLAMABAD: Losing patience and without waiting for his closing speech scheduled for June 24, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin spoke in the National Assembly on Monday in the middle of the general discussion on the federal budget 2021-22 and blasted the deputies opposition for consistently calling the document false and a bunch of lies.

Shaukat Tarin, son of Jamshed Ahmed Tarin, never lies. They (members of the opposition) say this budget is a lie. This is my budget. I did it. So keep that thing aside, said a visibly upset finance minister while vigorously defending the budget he presented to the House on June 11.

Like other ministers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Mr. Tarin, the fourth finance minister during the three-year term of the PTI, then began to bemoan previous governments for allegedly ruining the economy. of the country and praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts to revive it despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The finance minister told the House that there was an 11% price hike and 13% food inflation in the country, not 25% as the opposition claims.

Food inflation is caused by the fact that you have now become a net importer of food. You have no wheat. You have no sugar. I was surprised when at a meeting of the price control committee I learned that we are importing pulses at 70 pc, which is a staple food, the minister said, adding that international food prices were currently at the highest level of the past 10 years. .

What did the previous government do for the agricultural sector over the past eight to ten years? asked Tarin, who previously held the same post under the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government.

Mr Tarin admitted that the PTI government had to increase the discount rate and tariffs and devalue the currency at the suggestion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but said it was due to poor government policies. precedents that they had to approach the IMF. He said they had to contact the IMF because the country was required to repay $ 28 billion to $ 30 billion accumulated due to the $ 20 billion current account deficit and short-term loans taken out by the previous PML government. NOT.

Mr Tarin said they had presented a constructive budget in which, for the first time, the focus was on rehabilitating the poor.

He congratulated the Prime Minister for focusing on the housing and construction industry. He said for the first time that the current government had improved lockdown laws. He said that without the mortgage policy no country could progress and he gave the examples of India, Thailand and Malaysia in this regard. He called on the opposition to give Prime Minister Imran Khan at least some credit for his pro-poor policies. He said that in addition to focusing on agriculture, the government will now also focus on the industrial, power and housing sectors.

Propaganda campaign

Besides Mr Tarins’ explosion, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak’s self-praise speech was the other highlight of the nearly 12-hour debates of the day in which he mainly spoke about his accomplishments. as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013-18.

The whole household, including President Asad Qaiser, burst into laughter when he claimed that there was not a single poor or jobless person in KP province and called the talks on the increase of poverty and unemployment campaign propaganda and drama of the opposition parties.

Mr Khattak also presented a strange logic, claiming that a country where there was no inflation would eventually stop progressing.

Take a look at Europe or the United States and analyze if there have been any drops in commodity prices. Countries where there is no inflation will eventually stop [progressing], he insisted.

He also denied the opposition’s claims of rising unemployment, saying he had also been in the construction business for years and had to struggle to find people in that job.

Interestingly, when Mr. Khattak claimed that there were no poor people in KP, a member of the treasury banks, Shahid Ahmed, interrupted him and said that there was poverty in the district. of Karak, causing huge laughter in the house and kicking in the office by members of the opposition.

Our deputy from Karak says his district is poor. I accept that this is the case, replied Mr. Khattak.

The defense minister was of the opinion that if people’s standard of living improved and they had money to meet their expenses, it was an indication that the country was moving forward.

The minister said it was because of the performance of the PTI government that the people of the province had regained confidence in the leaders of the PTI and re-elected them with an overwhelming majority, which is a big slap in the face for the government. ‘opposition.

Earlier, taking part in the debate, Federal Economic Affairs Minister Omar Ayub Khan said the Cabinet Committee on Energy during the PML-N government had abolished renewable energy projects that could produce 4,000 MW electricity, because they wanted to bring LNG into the country. The PTI government, he said, had relaunched all of these projects.

He said that in 2013 the capacity payment was 85 billion rupees, which rose to 468 billion rupees in 2018. He said that by renegotiating with the power companies, the country would save 4,000 billion rupees over the next 15 years. He said that during the PML-N government, a number of Energy Ministry officials resigned or were sacked when they opposed the plans. He said the government had also renegotiated with Qatar, which would save $ 3.5 billion.

The minister, who is known for his shifting political loyalties and who was part of the PML-N under the party’s previous government, said previous leaders laid landmines for the next government by damaging all institutions and making s ‘collapse the national economy.

PPP Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that if the economic indicators have improved, then why there has been a rise in food prices and inflation in the country. He said the government used abusive language and created a ruckus in the house when they had nothing to deliver. He said three years as a Pakistani nation had been wasted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan used to say that people would pay taxes voluntarily because they trusted him and saw him as an honest person, so why the RBF had the power to arrest people. Please remove this clause from the budget. The current government, he said, was doing everything under the dictation of the IMF and FATF.

Posted in Dawn, le 22 June 2021

