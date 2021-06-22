Fact Check-Photo shows Boris Johnson’s father with climate activists at the 2019 Literary Festival





A photo of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father Stanley Johnson does not show him with Satanists at the G7 meeting in Cornwall, England, as some social media users claim. Johnson instead stands among climate change activists at a literary festival in 2019. Posts ( here , here , here , here ) share photo of Johnson surrounded by people dressed in red with captions, including British Prime Minister Stanley’s father, draws closer to Extinction Rebellion Satanists at this weekend’s G7 meeting in Cornwall, England and this photo of the Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley, was reportedly taken to the Red Rebels’ XR protest at the G7 yesterday. As shown in a report in the local media here , the photo was taken on October 2, 2019 at Shoreham Wordfest, a literary festival where Johnson gave a speech ( here , here ). Johnson himself posted a very similar photo from a slightly different angle on his Instagram here on October 4, 2019, with the caption @extinctionrebellion greet me as I arrive to deliver a speech on @rewildingeurope @shorehamwordfest. He can be seen at the event in photos on the Shoreham Wordfest website here and here . The people dressed in red around Johnson are protesters demanding climate action, not Satanists. They are part of a performance activist group called the Red Rebel Brigade (redrebelbrigade.com/), a concept was created for the protests in London in 2019 by the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion (XR) (redrebelbrigade .com /, here ). Reuters images show the same brigade during several climate change protests ( here and here ). Johnson spoke at the XR protests in London in October 2019, expressing his support for the climate action movement, saying their work was extremely important ( www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-49987567 , here , here ). He has also written several books on environmental issues (www.stanleyjohnson.org/biog/). Leaders of the G7 (Group of Seven) countries gathered for face-to-face talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, June 11-13, hosted by Boris Johnson. The Red Rebel Brigade featured in an XR protest on June 12, a Reuters photo shows here and here . An XR livestream from the day before also shows the same group (here). Reuters has previously refuted other claims that the G7 summit featured satanic rituals here. VERDICT Partly wrong. The picture does show Stanley Johnson, but he is surrounded by climate change activists at a literary festival in October 2019, not Satanists at the G7 in Cornwall, England. This article was produced by the Reuters fact-checking team. Learn more about our fact-checking work here.







