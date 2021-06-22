Tears of Prime Minister Modis did not save lives, Rahul Gandhi says, third wave Center warns





Congressman Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday warned the government of an impending third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and urged the Center to prepare for it. Gandhi also released a report on the pandemic. The aim of this white paper on Covid-19 is not to point the finger at the government but to help the nation prepare for the third wave of infection, he said. The whole country knows that a third wave is going to strike. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organizing campaign rallies for the Assembly polls amid the second wave of coronavirus. In the second wave, many died needlessly … We couldn’t provide them with oxygen cylinders, Gandhi said. The tears of prime ministers cannot wipe away the tears of families who have lost family members. Her tears can’t save them, oxygen can. But he didn’t take it seriously because he was focusing on Bengal [election]. https://t.co/2BylIDMYKs – Congress (@INCIndia) June 22, 2021 Gandhi said the government’s handling of the first two waves of the pandemic was disastrous, adding that his intention was to provide the government with information and insight on what was wrong. The congressman suggested the ramping up of health infrastructure in the country which he said was not ready during the first two waves of the pandemic. The central pillar in the fight against Covid is vaccination, Gandhi said, listing the measures suggested in the white paper. It is very important that we aggressively do vaccinations and cross that 100% vaccination bridge as soon as possible because that is the only protection. He praised the fact that more than 86 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered on Monday. But, he added, the government had to ensure that the process continued until the entire Indian population was vaccinated. India reported 42,640 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing its total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in January 2020 to 2,99 77,861. It was the first day in more than three months that the number daily was less than 50,000. The number of active cases in the country stood at 6,62,251, while the toll increased from 1,167 to 3,89,302. Follow today’s coronavirus updates







