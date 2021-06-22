President Samia talks by phone with Chinese Xi Jinping





By Louis Kalumbia Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday had telephone talks with her Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, and agreed to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

During their conversation, President Xi pledged to widely open up the Chinese market to Tanzanian products and increase his investment in the country in the industrial sector. A statement signed by Presidential Communications Director Jaffar Haniu, communicated to Citizen, indicates that the two leaders have agreed to promote bilateral relations in the fields of economy, culture and international cooperation.

During the discussion, the People’s Republic of China pledged to support the government’s sixth phase efforts in implementing development projects in various sectors, the statement said. President Xi congratulated President Hassan for assuming leadership roles after the passing of Phase 5 President John Magufuli and conveyed his condolences. According to the State House statement, President Hassan took the opportunity to congratulate the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on the commemoration of its 100th anniversary. President Hassan pledged to maintain the fraternal and historic relationship between the CCP and the ruling CCM, Haniu said in a statement.

Dr Magufuli died on March 17, 2021 at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he was being treated.

His farewell took place in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Zanzibar and Mwanza ahead of his national burial on March 25, 2021 in his home village of Chato in the Geita region.

China exported $ 3.81 billion worth of products to Tanzania in 2019, the main exported products being rubber footwear ($ 145 million), synthetic filament yarn fabrics ($ 114 million) dollars) and rubber tires ($ 101 million).

According to the China-Tanzania Trade Report, China’s exports to Tanzania have grown at the rate of 16.8% per year over the past 24 years, from $ 91.8 million in 1995 to $ 3.81 billion. dollars in 2019.

