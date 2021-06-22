Taslima Nasreen has a response to Imran Khan’s sexist comments





Imran Khan’s comments drew much criticism. (Deposit)

New Delhi:

Author Taslima Nasreen on Tuesday criticized Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan after defending his earlier claim that the rise in sexual violence in his country, against children in particular, was due to fahashi (vulgarity). Mr. Khan’s defense of his comments he made in April came in an interview with Axios on HBO.

Mr Khan suggested that avoiding temptation in society was one of the ways to tackle and prevent sexual violence against women.

On Tuesday Ms Nasreen tweeted a shirtless photo of Pakistani prime minister, a cricketer turned politician, and wrote: ‘If a man wears very little clothing it will have an impact on women, unless they be robots. (sic) “

If a man wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on women, unless they are robots. pic.twitter.com/2Bdix7xSv7

taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) June 22, 2021

The author’s tweet was seen as a response to Mr Khan’s stance on women’s clothing.

In his interview with journalist Jonathan Swan, Mr Khan said: “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. It is common sense.

He even defended his earlier comments in a question-and-answer session with the audience in April. He said he was talking about the concept of purdah, adding that in Pakistan they have a completely different society and way of life.

So if you increase the temptation in society to such an extent that all these young people have nowhere to go, it has a consequence in society, he said. Mr Khan, when questioned in more detail, said it depended a lot on the type of society you live in. “If people in a society haven’t seen this kind of thing, it will have an impact on them.”

Sharing a video clip in which the prime minister makes controversial statements, Pakistan Muslim League (PML) spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said the world had caught a glimpse of the state of mind of a Imran Khan sick, misogynist, degenerate and abandoned. It was not the choices of women that led to the sexual assault, but rather the choices of men who choose to engage in this vile and vile crime, Ms Aurangzeb’s tweet read.

The world got a glimpse of the state of mind of a sick, misogynistic, degenerate and abandoned IK. It is not the choices of women that lead to sexual assault, but rather the choices of men who choose to engage in this despicable and despicable CRIME 1/2 pic.twitter.com/lla3WnWFdx

Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 21, 2021

In another tweet, she added: “Maybe the misogynist, degenerate can stand up for pedophiles and murderers because he is arguing for a rapist, after all, you can’t expect men to be in control. temptation Just for the record, degenerate sir, self-control is a little thing that Allah places great importance on.

Maybe the degenerate misogynist can stand up for pedophiles and murderers, like he advocates for the rapist, after all, men can’t be expected to control temptation. Just for the record, degenerate sir, self-control is a small thing that Allah places great importance on. 2/2

Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 21, 2021

Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 incidents of rape are reported in the country every day, with more than 22,000 cases reported to police in the past six years.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos