Will Melania Trump divorce ex-US President Donald Trump? Latest updates here





Former US President Donald Trump celebrated his 75th birthday on Monday and the event was a low-key affair. Trump celebrated his 75th birthday with a dinner at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Donald Trump Jr, the son of the former US president, took to his Instagram account to share some photos from the birthday party. Guests included Donald Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, former NFL star Herschel Walker, Indiana Congressman Jim Banks and Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

The most notable absent was Donald Trump’s wife and former First Lady Melania Trump.

Ex-wife Ivana Trump once said in an interview that “Donald hates birthdays,” and a source also told People magazine that Melania “keeps her own schedule and leads her own life” away from her husband. .

Melania’s absence has once again sparked rumors of a divorce between the couple, but writer Kristyn Burtt has said it is wrong to say that Melania has decided to separate from Donald Trump.

She said: “She did this early in her administration when she and her son Barron stayed in New York City so he could finish the school year before moving to Washington, DC The couple have some hobbies. very different times and seems to prefer their independent activities, but no one should read her absence too much. This should not be taken as a sign that there are problems in their marriage. “

Notably, the only family members who attended Donald Trump’s 75th birthday celebration were Donald Jr. and his girlfriend. Her daughter Ivanka Trump was also not present at the event.

