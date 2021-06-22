It may be Corona, sir, for three periods – FAJAR





FAJAR.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Deputy Treasurer General (Wabendum) of Democratic DPP Chairman Yaqin Hidayat also congratulated President Joko Widodo on his 60th birthday. “Mr. @jokowi whom I respect. First of all, I wish you a happy birthday, I wish you a long life, “Chairul Yaqin said as quoted by Fajar.co.id on his Twitter account on Tuesday (6/22/2021). In addition to congratulating the subordinates of Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), they also criticized the government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Second, I would like to say: if you continue to deal with Covid-19 like this, maybe it is the three-period crown,” he said. Ruli Hidayat, as he is colloquially known, explained that President Joko Widodo should have focused from the start on managing the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of focusing on economic growth. “Whether you don’t want to reach the goal because the economy is affected by Covid or the economy can grow strongly, this is the fate of the Father’s Age of Service. Relay to the next IR 1, don’t research no difference for 3 periods. If at the start, you have ordered the management of the Covid, the story will also be recorded as an exploit, “he explained. Then @jokowi yeah. First of all, I wish you a happy birthday, I wish you a long life. Second, I would like to say: if you keep dealing with the covid like this, maybe it is the three period crown, sir. – Si_ruli (@si_ruli) June 21, 2021 As is known, positive cases of Covid-19 nationwide increased by 14,536 on Monday (6/21/2021). Today, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has risen to 2,004,445 since it was first announced in early March 2020 by President Joko Widodo. According to data from the Ministry of Health, of the total positive cases, 1,801,761 have recovered. The number of cured patients increased by 9,233 compared to the previous day.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos