Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s all-party meeting in Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti says “speaking in Pakistan too”





Image Source: PTI “Speak also to Pakistan”: Mehbooba Mufti tells Prime Minister People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold talks with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Gupkar alliance, she said “the prime minister should also speak in Pakistan”. If they can go to Doha and talk to the Taliban, they should have a dialogue with us and with Pakistan as well in order to come to a resolution, she said. Mufti said alliance leaders will attend the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24. She said the leaders will present their views and lobby to demand the reestablishment of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Constituent party leaders, including the mufti and CPI leader (M) MY Tarigami, met at the residence of alliance president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, who is also the president of the National Conference. Over the past two days, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have held in-party talks. Prime Minister Modi is expected to chair a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 and no less than 14 leaders, including four former CMs from the old state, have been invited. READ MORE: Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to attend PM Modi’s multi-party meeting READ MORE: “Nusrat Jahan’s membership in Lok Sabha not allowed”: BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya Latest news from India







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos