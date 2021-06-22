Pakistan walks a tightrope with the IMF





Imran Khan IMF Image credit: AFP / Reuters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has postponed the sixth review of its $ 6 billion bailout package for Pakistan. The revision talks have not advanced and therefore now the evaluation will take place in September. It may not seem strange at first glance.

Pakistan has already carried out its previous reviews together in March due to the exceptional situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. For savvy observers, however, this is a setback. The message it sends to other global lenders is wrong Pakistan has not fully achieved the targets it was supposed to achieve under the program.

For a country the size of Pakistan, $ 6 billion spread over 39 months shouldn’t be a big deal. But the issue is not limited to the disbursements of Fund loans. The IMF program brings endorsements to the country to get other lenders to lend a hand in a timely manner.

The Asian Development Bank and the World Bank are looking to the Fund’s green signals for approval from their boards. When they see that the Fund is uncomfortable, they withdraw or delay their support. This creates a cycle of financial setbacks.

The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank have already delayed the disbursement of a collective loan of $ 1 billion because of what is going on between the government and the IMF.

Suspension of the examination

Government officials do not see much in the suspension of the exam. They say with confidence that the Fund’s program is intact and that its payments will resume after the September review. That may be the case, but there are areas where the government has not met its agreed targets.

Removing bottlenecks in the energy sector, which is the country’s economic black hole, gobbling up resources, is an area where the IMF is unhappy with the progress made so far. Part of the suggested reforms include the painful decision to increase electricity costs. This has big political implications.

The government, about two years away from the crucial national elections, wants to avoid paying the price for the public’s anger. Another issue is fiscal targets. The new finance minister had suggested that he would not impose new taxes and instead improve revenue collection through incentives and administrative actions. This plan encountered problems during launch.

The government had to remove taxes on mobile phone calls and internet use. This alone has left a gap of 100 billion rupees in the revenue collection plans. The government gave new powers to taxpayers to arrest without warrants those who break the rules, evade or dodge taxes.

Today, in the face of strong resistance and reaction from the business community, it is considering reducing these measures. Civil servants themselves are not satisfied with the introduction of their medical allowances and contingency funds into the tax net.

It is very likely that the government will have to withdraw this measure or maintain it at the cost of losing the support of the very sections on which it relies to implement its policies. In addition, oil prices will have to be increased to a whopping Rs30 per liter, otherwise the annual target of Rs610 billion will remain elusive. This will be another source of public outcry.

It is clear that there is no easy solution to the dilemma caused by political needs, IMF conditionalities and ever-short incomes. Pakistan spends 35% of its total income on debt service while over 16% goes to defense needs.

IMF bailouts

It requires bailouts to close a chronic deficit. Pakistan has gone to the IMF nearly 22 times for the bailout since 1958. Perhaps this is the reason why before coming to power, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, now the ruling party, spoke to sentiment. popular by committing never to go to the Fund for further borrowing.

However, economic constraints pushed him in the very direction he wanted to avoid. Now in the middle of the program, he is faced with difficult choices. Leaving the Fund program is not an option; at least the current finance minister has categorically excluded it.

Compliance with the Fund’s conditionalities has major political repercussions; Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out many of these measures for now.

Suspension, delay, more negotiations and more calls for more concessions seem to be the only way left for the IMF and the government to find common ground. But then both know that there is a limit to which flexibility can be shown on the commitments linked to the Fund.

It is only a matter of time before this limit is reached, forcing the government to either fully comply or withdraw from the program altogether.

Syed Talat Hussain is a prominent Pakistani journalist and writer. Twitter: @ TalatHussain12

