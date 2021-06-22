EU should put human rights at the heart of its agenda with Turkey





European Union officials have the opportunity to send a clear message when they meet for a meeting. European summit this week: The deplorable human rights situation in Turkey is expected to have consequences for the country’s relations with the EU. During a visit to Ankara, the capital of Turkey, earlier this year, the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen said clearly: Human rights are not negotiable. She added that the EU will never tire of raising concerns about Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe convention aimed at combating violence against women. After a previously low-key approach, it was refreshing to hear a senior EU official voice these concerns. Dozens of journalists remain behind bars and a relentless crackdown on free speech targets people for social media posts. The imprisonment of expelled Turkish parliament member Faruk Gergerliolu, a closing case against the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) and a separate show trial against dozens of its politicians, show how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan transformed the criminal justice system in a club against parliamentary opposition. A shooter attack on the HDP office in Izmir and the murder of a young woman with the police nearby also raises the specter of a possible descent into violence. Turkey has blatantly refused to implement orders from the European Court of Human Rights to release human rights defender Osman Kavala and Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirta. EU leaders should explicitly call on the Turkish government to end attacks on opposition politicians, journalists, lawyers and human rights defenders. They should urge the government to reverse its withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention and implement the European Court’s judgments on Kavala and Demirta. EU officials should also insist on evidence of real progress on rights, not just talks. It was inappropriate for EU leaders to weakly suggest that the rights dialogue is part of the EU-Turkey relationship. They should make respect for rights a precondition for negotiations on new trade links. Talks on the modernization of the Customs Union, called for by Ankara, should not begin until concrete steps for an independent judiciary and responsible institutions have been taken. An EU-Turkey agenda that does not assert that human rights are essential preconditions would fail its commitments as much as it does Turkish citizens.

