Germany must face China over human rights despite trade, industry says





A student holds flags of China and Germany before a welcoming ceremony hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on December 10, 2018. REUTERS / Jason Lee / File Photo

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) – Germany needs an honest discussion on how to deal with its trading partners such as China and must not avoid confrontation if the red lines on human rights are crossed, said Tuesday the head of the influential industrial association BDI. China has become Germany’s most important trading partner, and German exports to that country have helped mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Europe’s largest economy. However, concerns about China’s growing assertiveness and its human rights record have raised concerns. In a speech at an industry event, BDI President Siegfried Russwurm said Europe and Western countries must take a confident approach to “tough” customers and competitors such as China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Brazil. “We need an honest discussion… We advocate responsible coexistence and cooperation – with clear boundaries,” he said, adding that part of this approach is accepting that different social systems coexist. “We should not fear confrontation when the red lines are crossed. Universal human rights, for example, are not an ‘internal matter’,” he said. Russwurm hailed the decision of the Group of Seven of the wealthiest democracies to oppose China’s Belt and Road initiative, saying it was “fair – and expected”. The Group of Seven sought earlier this month to counter China’s growing influence by offering developing countries an infrastructure plan that could rival President Xi’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative. Jinping. Read more They also singled out China in their human rights statement. Read more China denounced the G7 joint statement as blatant interference in the country’s internal affairs and urged the group to stop slandering China. Read more Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Alison Williams Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

