Jammu and Kashmir: Declaration of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting on June 24





Srinagar, June 22:Key political leaders who are part of the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) said on Tuesday that they would attend the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24. The announcement was made by Dr Abdullah after the PAGD meeting. , which took place here at the NC boss’s Gupkar Road residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting with all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24: reports “Since we are all part of our political parties and we have received individual invitations, it has therefore been decided today that we will all attend the Prime Minister’s meeting,” said Dr Abdullah. the agenda for the June 24 meeting is fixed and we are all free to express our demands and feelings. MY Tarigami, the leader of the CPI-M, who was also invited to the Prime Minister’s meeting told the media: “We will not ask for the stars. We will only call on the Prime Minister to give us back what is guaranteed by the Constitution ”. Muzaffar Shah, head of the Awami National Conference, said there was no change in the PAGD’s request for state reestablishment and the special status of J&K and that this request is not negotiable. . Mehbooba Mufti said that since the PAGD decided that the Prime Minister’s invitation is on an individual basis, she would also attend the meeting personally. At least 14 traditional political leaders, including four former chief ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad are among the guests at the PM’s multi-party meeting. Others include Sajad Lone of the Peoples’ Conference, Syed Altaf Bukhari of the JK Apni Party, Professor Bhim Singh of the J&K Panthers Party and other members of the BJP and UT Congress. Three central ministers, Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh, will also attend the June 24 meeting to be held at Prime Minister Narendra’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Modi. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on June 22, 2021 at 2:26 p.m. IST. For more info and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment, and fashion life, connect to our website Latestly.com).







