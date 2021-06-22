Boris Johnson sentenced by Ken Clarke for stupid 200m flagship





Johnson's plan for a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia is stupid populist nonsense, former Chancellor Ken Clarke said. Lord Clarke said the $ 200million national flagship demonstrates some in No.10 believe there is free money despite the tight state of national finances. Cabinet Minister Matt Hancock insists the ship will pay for itself by boosting UK trade with countries where it can dock. It shows that there are people in # 10 who just think there is free money and think waving a Union Jack and sending yachts and aircraft carriers around the world shows how great a power we are Lord Clarkes' criticisms came as official figures showed government borrowing stood at 24.3 billion in May, up from 43.8 billion a year earlier at the height of the pandemic, but still the second figure highest of the month on record and 18.9 billion more than in 2019. READ MORE Conservative peer Lord Clarke told BBC Radio 4s Today the new ship is a complete waste of time, silly populist nonsense and we have no money for it. This is a symptom 200 million is not going to cause any problems, but it shows that there are people in No.10 who just think there is free money and think that shaking a Union Jack and sending yachts and aircraft carriers around the world shows what a great power we are. We don't have any money for that sort of thing. The ship will be paid for from the defense budget although it is not a warship. It will be the first national flagship since Britannia, which was decommissioned in 1997, but the new ship will be a ship rather than a luxury yacht and aims to bolster the UK Prime Minister's post-Brexit vision by as a global trading nation. Health Secretary Mr Hancock dismissed Lord Clarkes' criticism of the program. The amount of investment you can get from the rest of the world by showing the best of Britain in ports around the world is very, very important, Mr Hancock told Today. And I think we should go out and trade with the world. And so I think a Royal Yacht is a great idea and I'm very positive about it because I think it will be more than profitable many times over.

