Leader Behind Miracle Bleach Cure Says Trump Consumed His Product | Donald trump





The head of a fake church that peddled industrial bleach as a miracle cure for Covid-19 claims he supplied Donald Trump with the product in the White House shortly before the former president made his debut notorious remarks on the use of disinfectant to treat disease.

Mark Grenon, the self-proclaimed Archbishop of Genesis II Church, gave an interview from his prison cell in Colombia as he awaits his extradition to the United States to face criminal charges for fraudulently selling l bleach as a remedy for Covid. In the 90-minute interview, he effectively introduces himself as the source of Trump’s fixation with the healing powers of the disinfectant.

Through contact with the Trumps family, we were able to give a family member the bottles from my book, Grenon says. And he mentioned it on TV: I found this disinfectant.

Grenon had previously revealed that he wrote to Trump in the White House in the days leading up to the disinfection episode, urging him to promote the healing powers of chlorine dioxide. But in the new interview, Grenon goes considerably further, claiming that the bleach, which carries serious health warnings from federal agencies, was in fact put in the hands of the then president who consumed it. .

Trump’s comments on the disinfectant, made in the White House on April 23, 2020 as the coronavirus tore apart in the United States, reverberated around the world. They have caused astonishment in scientific circles, drawn widespread ridicule, and have become a symbol of the Trump administration’s maverick response to the pandemic.

During the press conference, Trump hailed the disinfectant as a potential cure for Covid, saying it knocks her out in a minute, a minute. He wondered if we could do something like that, injecting inside or almost cleaning.

Why Trump suddenly adopted bleach as a possible treatment for Covid has remained one of the mysteries of his presidency. Now Grenon claims it’s his product, marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution or MMS, behind it.

The Guardian asked Trump’s office to clarify whether he received and drank MMS bleach in the White House, but received no immediate response.

Grenon claimed he provided Trump with a bleach solution to Zakariya Adeel, a London-based astrologer and psychic. The interview apparently took place over a prison phone line.

Grenon and his son Joseph are both detained in Colombia pending their extradition. In April, a federal grand jury sitting in Miami indicted them, along with two other sons, Jonathan and Jordan, who are also in jail in Miami.

The four Grenon family members face charges of fraudulent marketing and sale of industrial bleach as a cure for Covid, cancer, malaria and a host of other serious medical problems. A criminal trial is scheduled in Miami later this year.

The United States Food and Drug Administration has made it clear that drinking MMS is equivalent to drinking bleach. It warns that consumption can cause severe vomiting, diarrhea, and life-threatening low blood pressure.

The FDA describes MMS as a strong bleach agent typically used for industrial water treatment or textile, pulp, and paper bleaching.

In the video, Grenon repeats false claims that a solution of chlorine dioxide cures Covid. We tried it with Covid six drops every two hours for the first and second day. Boom! Done, negative. You feel good because you feel like you are going to die, it works great, he says.

The use of bleach as a miracle cure has proliferated across Latin America during the pandemic. Fiona OLeary, an activist against pseudoscience, told The Guardian that MMS peddlers were using Trump’s comments on the disinfectant as a marketing tool.

The President of the United States tells people they can ingest bleach to treat Covid, so the response is hardly surprising. There was a dramatic increase in the use of the product in several Latin American countries after he made these comments, she said.

