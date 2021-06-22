Unstoppable! JCI soars 1%, these 5 shares are bought by foreigners





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Composite Stock Price Index (JCI) continued to strengthen after the opening with a slight appreciation of 0.17% to 6,066.66. After 15 minutes, JCI continued to green 0.62% to 6,030.09 in Tuesday’s session (6/22/21). At 10.22 WIB, JCI continued to strengthen 1.09% to 6,062. Today’s deal value reached 4.92 trillion rupees and it was observed that foreign investors sold 121 billion rupees net in the regular market. Foreigners buy shares of several issuers, namely: – Bank Mandiri (BMRI), net purchase IDR 22.8 billion, +1.24% shares IDR 6,100 – Barito Pacific (BRPT), net purchase IDR 8 billion, + 4.79% IDR shares 875 – Indah Kiat (INKP), net purchase IDR 6 billion, + 3.23% shares IDR 8,000 – IndofoodSukses (INDF), net purchase of IDR 4.4 billion, + 2.07% IDR shares 6,150 – MNCVision (IPTV), net purchase of Rp 4.2 billion, + 5.38% of Rp 276 shares. The CNBCIndonesia research team assessed that market sentiment was still influenced by concerns about the Covid-19 case. As of June 21, 2021, the number of positive corona patients has crossed 2 million people, to be exact, 2,004,445 people. An increase of 14,536 people (0.73%) from the previous day, the largest daily increase since the corona virus began to plague Indonesia. Over the past 14 days, the average number of positive patients has increased by 10,101 people per day. An increase from the previous 14-day average of 5,850 people each day. The rate of growth of cases is also accelerating. Over the past two weeks, the average addition of new patients was 0.52% per day. Much faster than the previous two week average of 0.32% per day. This development has forced the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to tighten the activities and mobility of people. In the red zone, offices should implement homework up to 75% and other zones at least 50%. Next, food stalls, restaurants, cafes, malls, malls, must now close at 8:00 p.m. The number of visitors is no longer limited to 25% of the capacity. During this time, places of worship in the red zone are temporarily closed. Likewise with public facilities such as parks, tourist attractions, etc. Meanwhile, in the yellow and green areas, they can be opened with a maximum capacity of 25%. In the red zone, residents are prohibited from gathering more than three people. Residents are also not allowed to enter and exit the RT red zone after 8:00 p.m. However, the good news was conveyed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who is aiming for collective immunity or community immunity to be achieved in August 2021 so that the spread of Covid-19 is more limited. “I hope that all regions can reproduce and increase their vaccinations, so that the vaccination speed in the financial services industry will soon reach collective immunity at least in August,” Jokowi explained during the review of mass vaccination of players in the tennis financial services sector. Indoor Senayan, Bung Karno Gelora Complex, Jakarta, Wednesday (16/6/2021). CNBC INDONESIA RESEARCH TEAM [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos