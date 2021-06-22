Public-friendly reforms amid outcome of central-state bhagidari pandemic, says Prime Minister Modi

Amid a global financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, states raised an additional Rs 1.06 lakh crore in 2020-2021, which was made possible by a central state approach bhagidari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a social media post. Tuesday.

In a LinkedIn article titled Reforms by Conviction and Incentives, Prime Minister Modi discussed India’s economic response and solutions to the pandemic. Overall, 23 states have resorted to additional borrowing of Rs. 1.06 lakh crore out of a potential of Rs. 2.14 lakh crore. As a result, the total borrowing authority granted to states for 2020-2021 (conditional and unconditional) was 4.5% of the initially estimated GSDP, Prime Minister Modi said.

On innovative policy making during the Covid-19 era, Prime Minister Modi listed common features of four reforms to which additional borrowing was tied. Each of the reforms was linked to improving the comfort of life. Second, they also promoted fiscal sustainability, Prime Minister Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister added: For a federal country with continental dimensions, finding political instruments at the national level to promote reforms by state governments is indeed a challenge. But, we had faith in the robustness of our federal system.

Here are 4 reforms mentioned in the LinkedIn post written by PM Modi:

FIRST: The first reform under the One Nation One Ration Card policy required state governments to ensure that all ration cards under the National Food Safety Act (NFSA) bear the Aadhaar number of all members family and that all fair-price stores have an electronic point of sale. devices. The main advantage is that migrant workers can get their food ration from anywhere in the country. In addition to these benefits for citizens, there is the financial benefit of eliminating fake cards and duplicate members. 17 states have completed this reform and obtained additional loans amounting to Rs. 37,600 crore, PM Modi wrote.

SECOND: The second reform, aimed at improving the ease of doing business, required states to ensure that business license renewals under seven statutes be made automatic, online, and non-discretionary upon payment of a fee. Another requirement was the implementation of a computerized random inspection system and inspection notice to reduce harassment and corruption under 12 other laws. This reform (covering 19 laws) is particularly beneficial to micro and small enterprises, which suffer the most from the burden of inspector raj ‘. It also promotes an improved investment climate, larger investments and faster growth. 20 states completed the reform and were allowed to borrow more than Rs. 39,521 crore, according to the article.

THE THIRD: The third reform required states to notify the floor rates of land tax and water and sanitation charges, in accordance with indicative values ​​of stamp duties for real estate transactions and running costs respectively, in areas urban. This would provide better quality of services to the urban poor and the middle class, support better infrastructure and stimulate growth. Property tax is also progressive in its incidence and therefore the urban poor would benefit the most. This reform also benefits municipal staff who are often confronted with late payment of salaries. 11 states have completed these reforms and obtained an additional loan of Rs. 15,957 crore, PM Modi wrote.

FOURTH: The fourth reform was the introduction of direct benefit transfer (DBT) instead of the free supply of electricity to farmers. Thirteen States have implemented at least one component, while six States have implemented the LVD component. As a result, Rs. 13,201 crore of additional borrowing has been authorized, PM Modi said in the LinkedIn article.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Center and states have come together to roll out pro-public reforms in a short period of time amid the pandemic. This was made possible by our approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas India has seen a pattern of reform through stealth and compulsion. This is a new model of reform by conviction and incentive, PM wrote.

