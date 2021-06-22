PR seeks Rs23b to upgrade vulnerable tracks





ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN:

Minister of Railways Azam Swati said on Monday that a sum of 23 billion rupees had been requested from Prime Minister Imran Khan for the modernization of the vulnerable 473 km line, stressing that the government would control the Mafia “at all costs “.

“Following the tragedy of the Ghotki train, the Ministry of Railways is working on war footing,” he said at a meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Railways. The meeting was chaired by Mohammad Qasim Khan.

Informing the upper house panel, Swati blamed bad policies for the current state of his ministry, alleging that (in the past) appointments were a priority rather than a business plan.

“We provide a pension to about 132,000 railway workers,” he said, adding that funds worth Rs 80 million had been made available for the modernization of the rail cars. Lamenting the lack of funds, he said the ministry had suffered losses worth Rs 1.9 million due to 374 defective railway cars.

There were also mafias in the media, the minister said and claimed that some police and railway officials were involved in the grabbing of government land. He gave credit to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for his efforts to reclaim land from the railroads.

“There are no officers in the railroads that I can give responsibility to,” he said, adding that the mafia did not want the department to convert old machines into car machines.

Elaborating on the state of his ministry, he revealed that the repair shops were not able to repair the cars. “Coaches will derail if they are fixed in repair shops,” he said.

He told the Senate panel that up to Rs 32 billion of funds had been spent on rail signals, but their performance was nil. “I took this matter to the chairman of the NAB,” he said, “the blacklisted railroad mafia is working through their front man.”

During the Ghotki incident, he praised the army’s efforts for relief efforts.

The Minister of Railways said the Prime Minister had learned of two and a half billion electricity thefts. He added that the ministry was trying to stop such thefts, but apparently the railway mafia and the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) are in cahoots.

During the meeting, Senator Mushahid Hussain asked about action taken regarding letters from Division Superintendent Sukkur on the train incident.

To this, Swati said that the main line of Sukkur’s division was not in good condition, however, the place where Ghotki’s incident took place “his track was in stable condition”.

The railway line after the tragedy was not in good repair, he said, adding that, as directed by the prime minister, the ministry was working on a war footing. “We have asked Prime Minister Imran Khan for 23 billion rupees to upgrade 473 km of vulnerable rail lines,” Swati said.

He added that the railway line from Tando Adam to Khanpur would be modernized. After that, he said freight revenue would increase rapidly.

