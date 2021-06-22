Erdogan and the President of the European Commission discuss Turkey-EU relations





Days away from what could be a crucial European summit, the Turkish president and the head of the European Commission on Monday discussed EU-Turkey relations and the update of the 1995 customs union with the bloc, said Turkish officials. In a telephone interview with Ursula von der Leyen, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for talks on updating the customs union as soon as possible without preconditions, according to a statement from the Communications Directorate of Turkey. Turkey has done its part, and now it is the EU’s turn to take concrete action, Erdogan told von der Leyen, the statement added. Turkey has long called for an update to the 25-year-old deal, saying it would benefit both the EU and Turkey. According to the statement, Erdogan also said that the Turkish people have long awaited visa liberalization, which was promised but never achieved under a 2016 migrants agreement between the EU and Turkey and stressed the importance of implementing the agreement with all its elements as well as strengthening the agreement. Turkey and the EU signed a refugee accord in March 2016 which aimed to discourage irregular migration across the Aegean Sea by taking tougher measures against human traffickers and improving conditions by nearly 4 million Syrian refugees in Turkey. Turkey said the drop in migrant crossings shows it has met its end of the deal, but the EU has failed to keep its half, including visa liberalization and aid financial assistance to refugees. -The head of the European Commission had a good conversation with Erdogan Von der Leyen had a good conversation with Erdogan, the senior EU official wrote separately about the phone call. We discussed the state of EU-Turkey relations, COVID-19, trade and customs union, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, migration and developments in Afghanistan, von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. The conversation took place ahead of an EU summit this Thursday and Friday where EU leaders are expected to discuss bloc relations with Turkey. However, earlier Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters the summit would focus primarily on relations with Russia and not discuss Turkey in depth. Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel visited the Turkish capital Ankara in April. After talks with Erdogan, Michel said the bloc was ready to present a concrete program to strengthen cooperation on the economy and immigration.

