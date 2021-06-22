Boris Johnson unveils plans from National Science and Technology Council

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will establish a new Ministerial Council to provide strategic direction on how science and technology can be used to tackle some of the world’s biggest societal challenges and help bring the UK up to speed.

The National Science and Technology Council, which Johnson will also chair, will be supported by a new science and technology strategy office based at the Cabinet Office.

The Office of Science and Technology Strategy will be headed by Chief Science Advisor Patrick Vallance, who will also assume the role of National Technology Advisor in addition to his current duties.

It is hoped that the new council and support office will strengthen the UK government’s knowledge of research and cutting-edge technology, as well as work within government to put science and technology at the center of public policies and services.

The Office of Science and Technology Strategy will also identify what is needed to secure and protect the science and technology capabilities required to achieve the government’s ambitions.

The Office for Science and Technology Strategy will put science and technology at the heart of policy making and strengthen the way we work in government to strengthen the UK’s position as a science superpower, said Vallance .

I look forward to working with the National Science and Technology Council to help identify cutting-edge research and technologies that will provide a strategic advantage in the UK.

Citing the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine in the UK, Johnson is also pushing for the whole government to replicate this success in other areas, including developing technologies to achieve net zero, cure cancer and ensure the security of citizens at home and abroad.

From discovery to delivery, our vaccination program has proven what the UK can achieve on a large scale and quickly, Johnson said. With the right direction, the right pace and the right support, we can bring to life many other scientific and technological breakthroughs that are transforming the lives of people across the UK and the world.

This is why I am establishing a new ministerial council and a new office at the center of government, so that we can realize the limitless possibilities that research and technology have to offer and cement the UK’s place as a scientific superpower. global.

In February 2021, the government announced its intention to launch the Advanced Research & Invention Agency (ARIA), a research organization aimed at rapidly identifying and funding breakthrough science and technology.

With a model based on the United States Agency for Advanced Research Projects (ARPA) and its successor DARPA, the new agency is backed by $ 800 million in funding and will support high-risk research that offers the possibility of high rewards in terms of transformational impact on society.

Write in the TelegraphJohnson added that the UK has failed to invest enough in scientific research for decades, a policy mistake made worse by private sector decisions.

It is a miserable fact that UK companies currently invest a fraction of the OECD average in research; and although the speed of the discovery of Oxford AstraZeneca was almost miraculous, it was also something of a miracle that it took place here. Before Covid, the UK’s national vaccine industry had nearly perished from benign neglect, he wrote.

So now is the time to learn this hard lesson of the pandemic our daily dependence on high quality scientific research. Now is also the time to abandon any notion that government may be strategically indifferent, or treat research as a matter of abstract academic speculation.

We are investing unprecedented amounts, bringing public spending to 22 billion for scientific research of all kinds; and we must use these billions of public spending to take advantage of the many billions more markets.

In October 2020, the Department of Defense (MoD) launched its own Science and Technology Strategy, which outlines five capability challenges where emerging technologies can give the UK a decisive advantage going forward.

Capabilities include securing and maintaining an advantage in the sub-threshold to enhance the UK’s ability to compete with adversaries below the conventional conflict threshold and address our vulnerabilities, and developing highly able to target opponents in new ways across the board, develop new ways of delivering hard power and effective protection against highly capable opponents

Commenting on the government’s announcement of the creation of a National Science and Technology Council, Shadow Minister of Labor Chi Onwurah said: Ministers have cut the science budget this year. year, leaving researchers and programs in the dark, and medical research charities to fend for themselves during the pandemic.

More government structures cannot hide the fact that the government has no long term plan for British science and is failing researchers in our country.

Boris Johnson blowing his own trumpet will not protect the UK’s status as a science superpower, only a proper plan backed by long-term investment can.