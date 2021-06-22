Businessmen demand an uninterrupted supply of gas





KARACHI:

Karachi businessmen called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to head the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to ensure continued gas supply to industries.

During the past week, the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) suffered from low gas pressure as well as power outages, an industry source said.

In a statement released on Monday, SITE Industries Association chairman Abdul Hadi called on Prime Minister Khan to order SSGC to restore gas supply to SITE industries.

“If the gas supply problem persists, manufacturers will be forced to move their factories to other areas of the city,” he said.

He protested the delay in restoring gas supplies to industries in the SITE area after the two-day shutdown.

Previously, SSGC had informed businessmen about the suspension of gas supply for two days, but failed to resume supplies after that period ended, Hadi said.

“The suspension of production activities has jeopardized export orders and large-scale orders are likely to be canceled,” Hadi said while expressing concern.

“Exporters are eager to ship old export orders overseas with the aim of securing new ones, however, due to the gas supply problem, it is becoming more and more difficult to meet pending orders, ”he said.

He regretted that exporters might not be able to secure new orders, adding that the continuation of the problem would hurt the country’s exports.

“If the basic needs of industries are not met, the country’s exports can drop from $ 22 billion to $ 17 billion,” he said. “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision can only be achieved if the raw material needs of industries are met. “

Citing the example of Bangladesh, he said that Dhaka’s exports amounted to $ 54 billion while Pakistan’s exports were at about the same level in recent years.

Korangi Trade and Industry Association (KATI) officials also confirmed that there has been a drop in gas pressure in supplying industries in the region.

When contacted, an SSGC official said that the Kunnar Pasakhi Deep-Tando Allah Yar (KPD-TAY) gas field was subject to an annual adjustment (ATA) due to which the company received an amount of lower gas.

“As a result, Karachi’s industrial areas are facing gas problems,” he said. “SSGC is a supplier and distributor of gas, not a producer, so the company is obligated to deliver what it receives. “

Posted in The Express Tribune on June 22, 2021.

