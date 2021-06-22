Jokowi, Anies and DKI’s Steep Road to build a world-class stadium

Politics
DKI Jakartawill finally haveinternational stadium again. The capital of Indonesia will have a new stadium in North Jakarta called Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) at the age of 494.
In the past, DKI once owned the Lebak Bulus stadium. The arena, which was built in 1987 and had served as the seat of Persijaitu, was demolished on September 8, 2015 and finally the DepoMRT (highway) was built.
The general chairman of The Jakmania, a group of Persija supporters, Diky Soemarno, is grateful that on this 494th anniversary, DKI Jakarta has another stadium of international standard. The existence of JIS should contribute to the success of Persija, as a club which is the pride of the people of Jakarta.
“Surely this stage [JIS] is the best thing the city of Jakarta has ever given to its people. After a long time, Jakarta did not have a stadium with a large capacity, finally this stadium is now under construction, “said Diky. CNNIndonesia.com, Monday (21/6).
Actually, there is the main Bung Karno stadium in Senayan, south of Jakarta, but it does not belong to Jakarta. The place is managed by the Secretary of State as property of the nation or the government and not as property of the DKI Jakarta provincial government.
Before Lebak Bulus, Jakarta had the Menteng Stadium. The stadium which was founded in 1921 under the name Football Association Indian Zones Sports (Viosveld) was designed by Dutch architects FJ Kubatz and PAJ Moojen. Unfortunately, this stadium has disappeared and turned into a park.
In 2004, Sutiyoso, the then governor of DKI Jakarta, transformed the land use function into a city park. Exactly on July 26, 2006, the stadium which had been designated as cultural heritage was razed. The location of the Menteng Stadium has now become the Menteng Municipal Park.
DKI also had another magnificent stadium, namely IKADA, short for the Jakarta Athletics Association. The stadium that was built for the 2nd PON also perished, becoming a national monument or area of Monas.
The Ikada stadium was closed in 1962 and finally razed in 1963. This decision was very unfortunate at the time, because at the start of the post-independence period, the Indonesian national team played many matches at the Ikada stadium.
Several countries that participated in Ikada include Yugoslavia, East Germany, the Soviet Union, Brazil, Czechoslovakia, Bulgaria, Sweden and Turkey.
The author of the book ‘My Land of Air Indonesia’, Chappy Hakim, has fond memories of the Ikada stadium. At that time, being able to attend a football match at the Ikada stadium became a source of pride. The shape of the Ikada stadium is also unique.
“In big games, quite a few spectators flooded the Ikada stadium, but not as many as the spectators who often come to the main Senayan stadium. [Gelora Bung Karno] recently“, wrote Chappy.
DKI Jakarta’s efforts to have a new international stadium are not easy. The idea of building a new stadium was initiated by Joko Widodo or Jokowi, while he was still governor of the DKI, in November 2012 ahead of the RAPB meeting with the DKI Jakarta DPRD.
Jokowi bears the name of Bersih Manusiawi Wibawa which is abbreviated as BMW. At that time, the DPRD approved the construction of this stadium. Unfortunately, Jokowi’s efforts collided with the status of the land. The reason is that the land in Papanggo village, Tanjung Priok district, north Jakarta, is in dispute.
However, Jokowi still organized the inauguration ceremony. Note, at that time, Jokowi was busy being predicted as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Indonesia by the PDI-P. Indeed, after laying the groundwork, there was no further development.
Anies enters the JIS stadium.
