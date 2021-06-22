Billionaire Mike Novogratz Says Xi Jinping’s Authoritarianism Is Not Good For Bitcoin – And Chinese Citizens Will Find A Way To Bypass The System | Currency News | Financial and business news





Chinese President Xi Jinping and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz. Reuters / Rick Wilking / Thomas Peter / Getty Mike Novogratz has denounced the crackdown on crypto in China, saying Xi Jinping’s authoritarianism is not good for bitcoin.

“$ BTC is the opposite of authoritarianism,” Novogratz said in a tweet on Monday.

China has aggressively doubled its anti-bitcoin stance, causing the value of the digital asset to drop.

Sign up for our daily newsletter here, 10 things before the opening bell. Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz said on Monday that China’s tightening crackdown on bitcoin and President Xi Jinping’s control was not good for the digital asset. “News from China is not good,” said Galaxy Digital CEO said in a tweet. “Xi is an authoritarian leader who wants to control things. $ BTC is the opposite of authoritarianism. Chinese citizens will always find a way to move assets out of the system, but they make it harder. time to play. Keep the Faith. “ Novogratz’s tweet suggested that Chinese citizens would find a workaround to escape the nation’s grip on domestic banks and payment platforms, which were recently ordered not to provide services related to the cryptography. The People’s Bank of China said in a Monday statement he had summoned some banks, including the Commercial Bank of China and Ant Group’s Alipay mobile payment platform, urging them to speak out strongly on cryptocurrency trading. Bitcoin fell 5% to its lowest level since late January at $ 31,400 on Tuesday, while Ether fell 6% to $ 1,867, Litecoin fell 14% to $ 117, and XRP fell 6% to $ 1,867. fell 15% to 57 cents. The nation has doubled its anti-bitcoin stance more aggressively, warning investors against speculative trading. Earlier this month, Chinese police arrested more than 1,100 suspects for using cryptocurrencies for money laundering and quashed 170 criminal gangs who were engaged in crypto-related telecommunications fraud. Separately, more than 26 of the largest bitcoin miners in Sichuan province were ordered on Friday to shut down their operations. While there is not enough data on bitcoin mining, a study by the Cambridge University shows that China accounted for 65% of world production in 2020. Sichuan is its second largest producer, according to Reuters. Novogratz indicated that bitcoin has more reach in countries that do not have the same type of regime as China. “Most countries believe in freedom,” he said in a follow-up tweet. “At least in the West. It would be politically very unpopular to do what China has done. There are also tons of very influential holders in the West who work hard to educate politicians as well as regulators.” Read more: Former Goldman trader presents 5 ‘sentimental highs’ he saw in bitcoin – and shares how far cryptocurrency needs to fall before he’s interested in buying the downside







