UGC draws criticism as PM Modi thank you posters for free vaccines pop up in universities

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has come under fire for allegedly asking higher education institutions to place posters and messages thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the free Covid vaccination campaign for adults which began on Monday.

Delhi University was among the institutions that displayed posters expressing their gratitude to PM Modi. He also shared the photos of the posters on social media and the university website. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, a Jammu state institution, also tweeted a similar poster.

“Vaccines for all. Free for all. Thank you PM Modi.” pic.twitter.com/IROKmtxknw – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (@SMVDU_mediacell) June 22, 2021

Private universities of which LNCT a technical university in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and Northcap University in Gurgaon also put up similar posters on their social networks.

The message read: Vaccine for all. Free for all. The largest vaccination camp in the world. Thanks Modji.

Sources in universities shared with ThePrint a WhatsApp message allegedly sent to vice-chancellors and university directors on Sunday by the UGC, and appears to have been signed by UGC secretary Rajnish Jain.

The Indian government is starting free vaccination for those 18 and over from tomorrow, June 21, 2021. In this regard, universities and colleges are kindly requested to display these signs and banners in their institutions, the post said.

The posters, according to the message, were to be assembled using creations sent by the Union’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The approved design (creations) of the signs and banners in Hindi and English as provided by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is attached for your reference, the post says, adding that the creations are under embargo until ‘on the morning of June 21.

Contacted for comment, Jamia Millia Islamia’s registrar, Nazim Jafri, confirmed receiving the message. DU clerk Vikas Gupta denied it, but a source at the university confirmed that such a message had been received, and also corroborated its content.

ThePrint has contacted Jain via text message and requested a comment on this, but there has been no response until the time of this report’s publication. An email to the Ministry of Education also went unanswered.

A source at the ministry, however, said the UGC guidelines are not mandatory. Whenever the UGC gives directives, official or not, they are not obligatory. If universities are able to follow a certain order, that’s fine, otherwise it’s not as if they are liable to prosecution, the source said.

Opposition leaders criticize the movement

Shortly after the posters were revealed, they were criticized by political leaders of opposition parties.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said she wanted the UGC to work with the same eagerness for students.

UGC has called on all government-funded universities and colleges to put up posters thanking the PM for the free vaccines.

First, vaccines are purchased with taxpayer dollars. Second, I would have liked UGC to work with the same eagerness for students and ask about the lack of jobs among young people. – Priyanka Chaturvedi (@ priyankac19) June 22, 2021

Congress Secretary-General Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized Prime Minister Modis’ photo on the posters, while Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav called the UGC directive shameful..

The highest vaccination record in this country is 17 crore of single-day vaccinations for Pulse Polio in 2012. Of course, then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh did not put up his posters: @rssurjewala – Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) June 22, 2021

Shameful.

As a former UGC member, I am mortified.

Things were already rotten at UGC (2010-12), but such servility was unimaginable.

Every day we find a new low. https://t.co/IwKXaMbJiW – Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) June 21, 2021

India witnessed more than 85 lakh of Covid vaccinations on Monday as the central government’s new vaccination policy with 75 percent of all vaccines to be purchased by the central government for free administration, and 25 percent by the private sector has started. Earlier this month, the central government too waived the requirement pre-registration on the CoWIN portal, allowing beneficiaries to go to the centers and register.

(Edited by Sunanda Ranjan)

