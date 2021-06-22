Politics
UGC draws criticism as PM Modi thank you posters for free vaccines pop up in universities
Text size:
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has come under fire for allegedly asking higher education institutions to place posters and messages thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the free Covid vaccination campaign for adults which began on Monday.
Delhi University was among the institutions that displayed posters expressing their gratitude to PM Modi. He also shared the photos of the posters on social media and the university website. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, a Jammu state institution, also tweeted a similar poster.
#FreeVaccinationDrive @UnivofDelhi starts from today … pic.twitter.com/wHVuSqppuB
– University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) June 21, 2021
“Vaccines for all. Free for all. Thank you PM Modi.” pic.twitter.com/IROKmtxknw
– Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (@SMVDU_mediacell) June 22, 2021
Private universities of which LNCT a technical university in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and Northcap University in Gurgaon also put up similar posters on their social networks.
The message read: Vaccine for all. Free for all. The largest vaccination camp in the world. Thanks Modji.
Sources in universities shared with ThePrint a WhatsApp message allegedly sent to vice-chancellors and university directors on Sunday by the UGC, and appears to have been signed by UGC secretary Rajnish Jain.
The Indian government is starting free vaccination for those 18 and over from tomorrow, June 21, 2021. In this regard, universities and colleges are kindly requested to display these signs and banners in their institutions, the post said.
The posters, according to the message, were to be assembled using creations sent by the Union’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The approved design (creations) of the signs and banners in Hindi and English as provided by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is attached for your reference, the post says, adding that the creations are under embargo until ‘on the morning of June 21.
Contacted for comment, Jamia Millia Islamia’s registrar, Nazim Jafri, confirmed receiving the message. DU clerk Vikas Gupta denied it, but a source at the university confirmed that such a message had been received, and also corroborated its content.
ThePrint has contacted Jain via text message and requested a comment on this, but there has been no response until the time of this report’s publication. An email to the Ministry of Education also went unanswered.
A source at the ministry, however, said the UGC guidelines are not mandatory. Whenever the UGC gives directives, official or not, they are not obligatory. If universities are able to follow a certain order, that’s fine, otherwise it’s not as if they are liable to prosecution, the source said.
Read also:I had the Covid, when should I get vaccinated? What if I miss the second dose? Answers to these questions and more
Opposition leaders criticize the movement
Shortly after the posters were revealed, they were criticized by political leaders of opposition parties.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said she wanted the UGC to work with the same eagerness for students.
UGC has called on all government-funded universities and colleges to put up posters thanking the PM for the free vaccines.
First, vaccines are purchased with taxpayer dollars. Second, I would have liked UGC to work with the same eagerness for students and ask about the lack of jobs among young people.
– Priyanka Chaturvedi (@ priyankac19) June 22, 2021
Congress Secretary-General Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized Prime Minister Modis’ photo on the posters, while Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav called the UGC directive shameful..
The highest vaccination record in this country is 17 crore of single-day vaccinations for Pulse Polio in 2012. Of course, then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh did not put up his posters: @rssurjewala
– Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) June 22, 2021
Shameful.
As a former UGC member, I am mortified.
Things were already rotten at UGC (2010-12), but such servility was unimaginable.
Every day we find a new low. https://t.co/IwKXaMbJiW
– Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) June 21, 2021
India witnessed more than 85 lakh of Covid vaccinations on Monday as the central government’s new vaccination policy with 75 percent of all vaccines to be purchased by the central government for free administration, and 25 percent by the private sector has started. Earlier this month, the central government too waived the requirement pre-registration on the CoWIN portal, allowing beneficiaries to go to the centers and register.
(Edited by Sunanda Ranjan)
Read also:India administers record 75 lakh vaccine doses as revised procurement policy takes effect
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India needs free, fair, uninhibited, interrogative journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit