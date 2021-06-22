Mafia boss and YouTube star shake up Turkish elite

Turkey has been plagued by scandal involving runaway mafia boss making extraordinary allegations about the country’s political elite

It does not matter Course of action. Forget about Hastings. Hottest Corruption TV Series features real-life convicted Turkish gangster Sedat Peker, who in long-awaited weekly videos posted to his YouTube channel unleashes hell on the Turkish government he once had supported.

Beijing’s grim allegations, ranging from cocaine trafficking and murder cover-ups to corruption, property grabbing and arms transfers from Islamists in Syria, have drawn tens of millions of viewers and rocked the already troubled government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Shocked ministers, MPs and businessmen struggled to refute detailed claims in many cases Peker was in the room and his tirades include his own confession.

It adds power to attacks that lay bare the chaotic and corrupt foundations of Turkish governance as Erdogan struggles to tackle the twin fires of a crumbling economy and the painful wave of Covid while attempting to restore international relations broken after a period of diplomatically damaging belligerence.

These videos ultimately convinced those unconvinced of the extent of corruption in Erdogan’s strong government, said veteran journalist Can Dundar, who lives in exile in Berlin after being jailed in Turkey for a 2015 story on alleged arms shipments to Syrian Islamists that Peker seems to corroborate. There is no longer an (effective) parliament, no cabinet, no judicial system, no civil society. But there is an unlimited opportunity for profit.

The timing is a disaster for Erdogan. As Pekers’ videos reached new audiences, Turkey aroused Western anger for weakening NATO efforts to sanction Belarus for the capture of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich. The two formed the delicate backdrop for a crucial visit by US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, designed to prepare for the potentially difficult first meeting with President Joe Biden at this week’s Natos summit.

The two presidents had previously traded pikes over Bidens’ decision to recognize the massacre of Ottoman Armenians in 1915 as genocide. Other issues include Turkey’s approach to Syria, human rights, democracy and the rule of law and the damage its unpredictability does to businesses. The biggest drag on relations was Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

Ultra-nationalist Peker had promised not to involve Erdogan until after Biden’s meeting, but that offers limited comfort. Erdogan must also mend broken fences with other former allies, including the European Union, Greece, Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Turkey has also caused consternation with its booming defense industry, including autonomous drones which have been deployed in Libya, Azerbaijan and Syria. Last month, Poland became the first EU and NATO country to buy Turkish drones, including 24 from the company of Selcuk Bayraktar, husband of Erdogans’ daughter Sumeyye, a move that succeeded in irritate both NATO and Russia.

As he tries to achieve difficult balances abroad, Erdogan seeks to tighten his grip on the country by updating the constitution in the hope of dividing the opposition and stemming the hemorrhagic support of an audience. tired of years of economic uncertainty and mismanagement of the pandemic.

It was in the midst of this commotion that Peker entered the fray.

Smiling behind a large, shiny desk covered each week with a myriad of symbolic accessories such as binoculars, rosaries and unopened stuffed envelopes, his open-necked shirts revealing a sparkling gold chain, he gives the government back and forth. for whom until recently he organized political rallies. He had even been recognized for his philanthropy as he transformed from dangerous jailer to political player.

At one point, the government turned on him. According to Peker, who has served several prison sentences in Turkey, including for fraud and management of a criminal group, he was warned by the powerful Minister of the Interior, Suleyman Soylu, and escaped arrest the year last, he said in Dubai. The crime boss says Soylu has since betrayed him, even though he helped him defeat a rival faction of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).





Although he initially targeted former Home Secretary Mehmet Agar by claiming he had appropriated a luxury marina then used for drug operations, his son for alleged rape and cover-up of a murder, and the son of former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim for alleged cocaine trafficking, the most virulent and mocking Pékins Beards are now reserved for Soylu, whom he accuses of abuse of power and corruption while plotting to become President.

Peker mentioned a government deputy in his pay. He gave her $ 10,000 a month, he said, disdainfully paying others a lot more.

The government and nationalist lawmakers have mainly blocked an investigation, commentators said, fearing they in turn would be charged. Peker says killing him won’t put anyone to safety, implying he’s being withheld or passed on damaging information. He whispers softly, while waving a big stick: Don’t worry, I won’t touch those who don’t touch me.

Government unsure of what to do Erdogan remained silent for weeks until he ineffectively dismissed Peker’s allegations. The debacle overshadowed news of a security service victory in the kidnapping of Selahaddin Gulen, nephew of exiled Muslim cleric and suspected coup plaster Fethullah Gulen, from going underground in Kenya.

The 2016 coup attempt was the culmination of the excruciating struggle that followed the collapse of the bond between Erdogan and Gulen that helped Erdogan tame the almighty army. The latest feud revealed by Peker is the rift in another smelly alliance between government and organized crime. It also echoes past scandals of the 1990s, characterized by organized crime, civil war, extrajudicial killings, torture and corruption.

Even some characters are the same. Agar was Minister of the Interior when a known crime boss, his beauty queen girlfriend and a police chief died in a car crash in 1996. A government deputy, another passenger, survived. The ensuing investigation revealed a cesspool of corruption and government involvement with right-wing hired killers. Nothing happened.

With the caveat that he is a convicted gangster and a career liar, Pekers’ claims have all been denied, illustrating how, in 20 years, the Erdogans government has gone from being seen as a powerful savior of this violent nationalist past to the cornered author of a dark present ruled by nationalism.

If this was a strong government, Peker would be on the sidelines trying to make people forget, said Rusen Cakir, one of Erdogan’s earliest biographers.

However, the Turkish opposition, although more united than usual, is weak. When a potential rival, such as Istanbul’s popular mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, appears, prosecutors step in. Polls indicate that most Turks believe that organized criminals enjoy high level protection. Nearly 45% of government supporters agree, according to a poll. That doesn’t mean they turned on the man who survived countless political near-deaths.

They know, yes. But do they care?