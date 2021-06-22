Will Trump supporters’ denial of election cause another January 6?





While Mike Pences damaged the relationship with Donald Trump appears to be on the mend, the Tory base will not let go of its bitter grudge against the former vice president. Pence, who was criticized by Trump in his final months in office for not supporting the stolen election narrative enough, was booed on Friday as he spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Kissimmee , in Florida. Screams, taunts and a treacherous cry were heard from the audience as Pence stepped onto the podium to discuss the GOP’s plan to take over the House and Senate. At least one participant who tried to yell Pence off the stage was reportedly kicked out of the event.

Ever since Pence chose not to back Trump in his attempt to reverse Joe Bidens’ victory, he has continued to face backlash from supporters of the former president. Pence, who was evacuated from the United States Capitol amid the January 6 riots, was the main target of the pro-Trump mob seeking to stop election certification; at one point the crowd started singing, hanging Mike Pence. For his part, Pence recently said of the January 6 riot: You know, President Trump and I have spoken to each other a number of times since we left office, and I don’t know if we ever did. ‘okay that day.

Still, Pence hasn’t stopped praising Trump and his administration, perhaps as a ploy to help himself in 2024. They are in a better place now. Things calmed down after being pretty blunt for a while, a former Trump campaign official told CNN this month. Club for Growth president and Pence ally David McIntosh added, I think he realizes that his path if he runs for president is open if Trump doesn’t show up, and that is a smart move for him to downplay the distinctions between himself and the former president.

The lingering animosity towards Pence suggests that Trumpworld has yet to come to terms with its figurehead losing the 2020 election and leaving Washington in disgrace. And that sentiment is likely to be rekindled in the days and weeks to come, as the Republican-held Arizona Senate wraps up its election review, focused on Maricopa County, in which more than 2 million ballots were recounted by hand. The audit will not change the election results. But the fact that this is happening and that supporters of the former president have demanded similar recounts in other battlefield states benefits Trump as he continues to cast doubt on the legitimacy of Bidens’ victory and the electoral system as a whole.

Trump himself publicly encourages the agitated. It’s going to be a very interesting time in our country. Because I mean, how do you rule when you’ve lost? he said recently. On June 5, at the North Carolina GOP convention, he personally thanked Senators from the Republican state of Arizona and other places for the excellent job they are doing in exposing this fraudulent claim that undermined statements by officials in the former president’s administration who described the 2020 election as the safest in American history.

Some fear that the conclusion of the audits could lead to a similar busy environment to the one that preceded January 6, especially if Trump weighs on the results. There are worrying parallels, CNN correspondent Donie OSullivan noted over the weekend. Some Trump supporters (and yes, QAnon supporters) are clinging to the hope that this will be the big event that reverses the election.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

The Lab-Leak Theory: Inside the Fight to Discover COVID-19s Origins Ben Crump Thrives in Bidens Washington Why Now’s Not a Good Time to Be Matt Gaetz AOC Approval Could Change New York’s Mayoral Race, But It might never come Trump told people he was going to be president Again, did Juan Williamss come out of the five thanks to a Greg Gutfeld blood feud? Republicans have reason not to want to investigate Jan.6: they must blame Trump Inner Circle scrambles over likelihood of criminal chargesFrom the archive: 60 minutes go by

Not a subscriber? Join Vanity Fair to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archive now.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos