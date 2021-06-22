US company GlobalFoundries invests $ 4 billion in chip factory in Singapore

(Bloomberg) – GlobalFoundries Inc. will build a $ 4 billion chipmaking plant in Singapore slated to start in 2023, choosing Asia as the site of its latest expansion despite calls from the Biden administration to bring back the home semiconductor manufacturing.

The US-based company joins competitors from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to Samsung Electronics Co. that are expanding their capabilities to help fill a persistent shortage of chips for everything from cars to smartphones. GlobalFoundries – which is preparing an initial public offering in the United States that could value the chipmaker at $ 30 billion – said it is focusing on Singapore but will also spend $ 1 billion each on building its Dresden sites. , Germany and the United States.

GlobalFoundries will fund the lion’s share of this $ 6 billion global expansion with pre-payment contributions for its capacity as well as government partnerships, chief executive Tom Caulfield told reporters in an online briefing on Tuesday.

Well accelerate our global footprint, said Caulfield. We have some products for customers where they give us one of the products, that’s called taping, which we can build in factories on multiple continents. This gives us ultimate supply chain flexibility and security.

The move by GlobalFoundries, controlled by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co., coincides with a debate in the United States and Europe over whether the high concentration of global chip manufacturing capacity in Asia has implications for national security. Caulfield said he was growing in Singapore first because that’s where the company’s capacity is stretched.

The Biden administration proposes to spend $ 52 billion to fund chip production and home research, an effort to secure the supply of the complex components at the heart of most modern devices and many military systems. Beijing has appointed a senior assistant to Xi Jinpings to oversee the creation of its own world-class industry.

About 70% of all foundry manufacturing takes place in Taiwan, a few hundred miles from China, from a single company, Caulfield said. This poses a huge risk to the global economy.

GlobalFoundries is a large investor in Singapore alongside its peers Micron Technology Inc. and Infineon Technologies AG. It has already committed to expanding production in the city-state as well as in Europe, and chip manufacturing facilities in the United States typically begin producing chips 18 months to two years after the first kickoff. Once completed, GlobalFoundriess’ installation in Singapore, which will be a few generations behind the peak, is expected to primarily serve demand for smartphones and automobiles.

Singapore itself has focused on expanding its semiconductor talent pool, an industry in which its foreign investment has long been sought after. The chip sector is considered essential for the island’s electronics companies, which account for around 7% of the economy. In the first four months of this year, electronics production increased 21.7% from a year ago as demand increased in the wake of the pandemic. Singapore now aims to grow its manufacturing sector by 50% over the next 10 years in order to maintain its competitiveness.

GlobalFoundries was formed when Mubadala purchased the manufacturing facilities from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. in 2009 and then combined them with Singapores Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd. Contract chip makers like Globalfoundries, TSMC, and Samsung make chips for big tech companies like Apple Inc., Nvidia Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. who design their own silicon.

GlobalFoundries to commercialize as US governments in China prepare financial support for domestic semiconductor production, which is increasingly lagging behind pandemic-era demand for everything from PCs to vehicles electric. The chip shortage has already forced several automakers around the world to shut down factories and could cost them $ 110 billion in lost sales. In the longer term, governments are concerned about the lack of access to critical components.

Caulfield said he expects demand for chips to exceed supply over the next five to eight years. GlobalFoundries has sold the capacity of the new plant in Singapore and is now planning a second phase, he said.

