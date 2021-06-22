Politics
Gupkar alliance to attend PM Modis all-party meeting on Thursday | Latest India News
All those invited will attend the meeting in New Delhi, National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah said after a meeting that the alliance held in Srinagar to formulate a strategy
By the HT correspondent
POSTED JUNE 22, 2021 1:49 PM IST
Constituents of an alliance formed in Jammu and Kashmir last year to restore the region’s special status on Tuesday confirmed their participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ multi-party meeting on the former state on Thursday.
All those invited will attend the meeting in New Delhi, National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah said after a meeting that the alliance was held in Srinagar to formulate a strategy.
Abdullah chaired the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) meeting at his residence. The NC and the Mehbooba Muftis Peoples Democratic Party, which is another constituent of the PGD, previously held their party meetings and authorized their leaders to make the final decision on the matter.
Read also | J & Ks Covid Daily Tally In 83 Days
Abdullah said the alliance’s position is clear and everyone is aware of its position. He added that they will present their views to Modi at the meeting in Delhi. We will talk about everything because there is no fixed agenda for the meeting of all parties, said Abdullah, who has held consultations with senior leaders of his party.
Mufti said they were always ready for dialogue. After consensus within the alliance, it was decided that everyone invited to the meeting will go to the meeting.
Mufti said that for the right atmosphere, the government should have released all political prisoners. Many prisoners are sick in prisons. Thus, political prisoners should be released and those held in prisons outside Kashmir should be returned.
Fourteen leaders were invited to the Modis meeting, the first such engagement with the Center since Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its semi-autonomous status in August 2019. The former state was also divided into two Union territories.
